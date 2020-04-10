In the history of motherhood, no one has ever been spared from moral policing and constant coaxing from the alpha to live life the right way up and this baby elephant’s mother, amid COVID-19 scare, is no different or so it seems from a video currently going viral across the Internet. Seen setting an example of hygiene for the humans out there, the baby elephant is winning Twitterati’s hearts like nothing else this Friday. Also Read - Coronavirus: FIR Against DHFL's Wadhawan Family For Violating Lockdown Norms

A video shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a baby elephant cutely cleaning its feet on its mother’s insistence. She captioned the video, “Cajoled by the mother, this elephant calf is trying to keep its feet clean…Corona or no Corona, remaining clean is a habit (sic).” Also Read - UP Man Takes Social Distancing to the Next Level, Starts Living On a Tree With His Son to Practice Isolation

Flooding the comments section with love, while one user wrote, “Nature is the Ultimate Guru (sic)”, another said, “Hahaha ! Such a good li’l kiddy (sic)” and yet another commented, “OMG what an intelligent animal. Despite being a baby it is cleaning its both feet like humans. In fact all humans should learn from it. This made our day (sic).”

Check Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

