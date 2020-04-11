Comedian Kunal Kamra has been always surrounded by controversies and trolls does not seem to leave his side. Recently, he took to Twitter to wish actor Swara Bhasker on her birthday with a picture of them posing together and wishing her he wrote, “Wishing comrade @ReallySwara a really happy 26th Birthday.” (sic) Also Read - Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Swaru: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate Once This is Over'

He soon started trending on Twitter for his birthday wish to Swara where he mentioned the actor’s wrong age. This kicked-off millions of trolls where netizens even compared to toilet-cleaning products while even the word ‘comrade’ did not go well with them. Many even shared the screenshot of Google where they revealed her real age.

One user commented, “First from Bollywood to be older than 16Face with raised eyebrowFace with raised eyebrow How do you know she’s 26 ? She claimed she has no birth certificate, no kaagaz Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy.”

Another tweeted, “U r often wrong with ur statements Atleast u shd hv remained true to numbers.”

26th ????

She must be in her mid thirties — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 10, 2020

First from Bollywood to be older than 16🤨🤨 How do you know she’s 26 ? She claimed she has no birth certificate, no kaagaz 😂😂😂 — Pallavi (@pallavict) April 9, 2020

😂😂 at least He had to say 32 because google is also showing 32 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U5ekkr8UCq — Om (@OmBishno) April 9, 2020



On her birthday, she tweeted a screenshot of her video calls with friends wishing her on her special day amid lockdown. She captioned it, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you’ll how lucky I am that you’ll are my friends like family.”

Many Bollywood celebrities also wished her on social media with adorable photos and captions.