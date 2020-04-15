World War II veteran Ernando Piveta has become the oldest Brazilian to recover from the coronavirus after the 99-year-old was discharged from the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia on Tuesday. Released from the hospital with military honours, Ernando had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force who was admitted to the “COVID ward” on April 6 after testing positive for the virus. Also Read - Bandra Migrant Crisis: Mumbai Police Nabs Vinay Dubey Over Facebook Post That 'Provoked' Agitation Amid Lockdown

With 1,532 deaths so far, Brazil is the hardest-hit country in Latin America with coronavirus. As per the ministry, Ernado was discharged on the 75th anniversary of the Taking of Montese – a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war. In a statement to media, the army shared, "He won another battle, this time against the new coronavirus. He was released from hospital the same day Brazil is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its troops' successful campaign in the Battle of Montese in Italy during World War II."

Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta was born on October 7, 1920 and received the Medal of Victory from Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro last year for his service to the nation. He had served in the Brazilian army's fourth artillery regiment in Africa during World War II which trained in Dakar in 1942. As per the army, this was soon after Brazil entered the war on the side of the Allies.

Testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago, Ernado spent two days in the hospital’s ICU after he developing pneumonia but never needed a ventilator. As per the hospital’s director, it was due to his good physical shape derived from life in the military and longevity that runs in his family that Ernado recovered.

Wearing an army-green side cap and saluting from his wheelchair, Ernado left the hospital after eight days as a patient amid an ovation from medical staff and a soldier’s trumpet homage. This is surely a news to brighten one’s day up amid all the surrounding gloom!