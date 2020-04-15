Sweating it out day and night to keep the citizens in check as a global pandemic rages outside, the frontline warriors, especially the police has been working tirelessly around the clock. From swinging their lathis to singing and spreading awareness, the police is doing all in their power to contain COVID-19 in return for little cooperation from the citizens. Also Read - Hours After Meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Congress MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lightening up the pandemic gloom, a group of police constables were recently seen giving a roadside performance on the song, Corona Ki Jung, amid a mask-clad audience. Singing on microphones with lyrics penned on a sheet of paper, the enthusiastic group of men encouraged citizens to make the most of their family time courtesy the lockdown, prioritise other people's happiness and have patience while extending help in battling the virus.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 03. While announcing the lockdown extension, PM Modi said that the Central government would issue detailed guidelines on how to go about the lockdown 2.0 on Wednesday. As per the Prime Minister, the shutdown till April 20 will be enforced even more strictly and all states will be monitored till then. Easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots was indicated to allow some select necessary activities.

It is speculated that the Centre might announce an economic package after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. A decision in this regard might be taken during the meeting as almost all industries and sectors across the country are struggling with the suspended animation due to the shutdown.