The toilet paper vanished from the shelves before the word ‘go’ of the pandemic and with the use of sanitisers and hand-wash being strictly adhered to amid the COVID-19, a woman in Washington left netizens in splits by using ‘fancy’ soap only to find out that it was a block of dried cheese. Miley from Vancouver, Washington, provided the much needed comic relief amid the pandemic gloom as she blamed her mistake on alcohol consumption. Also Read - Heartbreaking! Son Denies Performing Last Rites of Father in Bhopal

In an interview with CafeMom, Miley shared, “I spend a lot of time doing chores/washing my hands and I tend to use a bar soap like that [unscented, yellowed] because my hands get dry. It was a couple days of ‘Why isn’t this foaming?!’ I come to realize it was a dried-out square of Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese.” Also Read - Mumbai Police Thanks Rohit Shetty For Facilitating 8 Hotels For Cops at Frontline, Fighting COVID-19

As netizens double down with laughter at the horrifying yet hilarious incident in such grave times, Miley admitted, “I suspect i left it out when i was intoxicated and just forgot.” The news went viral when Miley took to her Reddit handle and shared a picture with the caption, “Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese.” Soon, the Internet flooded her with hilarious advices and sympathies. While one user sympathised, “To be fair to you it does look like a block of soap”, another cautioned, “I’d check the thing wrapped in wax paper in your fridge.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 22, 2020: F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Chandler Bing AKA Matthew Perry Turns Chef Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Tries 'Nude Eating' | See Picture

On another note, as per the latest reports, Washington passed 600 deaths due to COVID-19. The state had reported 12,085 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus with the death toll at 652 as per the latest available data from the Washington Department of Health. Days after President Trump said that he is planning to restore normal activities, the United States on Sunday registered nearly 1,891 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, while the number of infections crossed 7,0o,000, the highest number of cases and fatalities in the world.