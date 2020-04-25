As the popularity of video conferencing app Zoom scales up in social distancing times or coronavirus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped new digital products to amp up his tech game. From Messenger Rooms to Live With and Virtual Dates, the new features rolled out by Facebook are all geared to make users quarantine more interesting and “help everyone feel more connected”. Also Read - Facebook-Jio Deal: Akash And Isha Ambani Participated in Talks For Reliance, Say Reports

Rolling out the latest additions on Friday, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms that will allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit. Though Zoom allows up to 100 people to join a video meeting from the comfort of their homes, Zuckerberg’s prodigy allows users to invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. This can also be done by creating a room from Messenger. Also Read - After Facebook-Jio Deal, Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani Becomes Asia's Richest Person

In a Facebook Live broadcast on Friday, Zuckerberg shared, “We’re rolling out a new product called Messenger Rooms, the first video chat designed with social interactions in mind.” He added that the ability to feel like you are directly connected with someone live over video even when you are not there in person is essential to maintaining that togetherness. Also Read - Can Facebook Become Amazon of The World With Reliance Jio?

Watch Live: Mark Zuckerberg shares new product updates to help everyone feel more connected even while we’re apart and discusses our response to Covid-19. https://t.co/mA13YLr0YR — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

In a statement late Friday, Facebook said, “When you create a room, you choose who can see and join it. You can remove people from the call and lock a room if you don’t want anyone else to enter. When you’re invited to a room, you can join from your phone or computer — no need to download anything to get started. If you have the Messenger app, you can play with AR effects like bunny ears, and new AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting. As before, these calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp. When they accept, you’ll start a video chat in Messenger to get to know each other. This will roll out in the coming months.”

Messenger Rooms will have Zoom like “immersive 360-degree backgrounds and 14 new camera filters that offer ambient lighting to brighten your space and your face” and allows users to post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages. The users can see their friends or communities on Facebook to hang out with, once they create rooms that are open to the user.

Apart from Messenger Rooms, the social media giant also announced on their Twitter handle about Live With. It tweeted, “On @facebookapp, we’re bringing back Live With and have made it easier to donate and raise money directly in Live. You’ll also be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and broadcast live to your guests. We’re also exploring ways for Pages to charge for Live events (sic).”

On @facebookapp, we’re bringing back Live With and have made it easier to donate and raise money directly in Live. You’ll also be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and broadcast live to your guests. We’re also exploring ways for Pages to charge for Live events. pic.twitter.com/bQ5fJM2cvh — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Keeping romance intact in these times of separation, the company also announced to add an option in Facebook Dating to invite people to a virtual date. It tweeted, “And finally, we’re announcing Virtual Dates on Facebook Dating (sic).”

And finally, we’re announcing Virtual Dates on Facebook Dating pic.twitter.com/fmbhWVlTRt — Facebook (@Facebook) April 24, 2020

Lastly, Facebook made it official that WhatsApp users will soon be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people instead of four.