Practicing a fresh effort to deal with miscreants as Chandigarh continues to be under lockdown after being declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the police there have come up with a new device to catch hold of curfew violators. Made by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police, the new instrument literally hooks the lockdown breaker while the police follows social distancing norms.

Taking to his Twitter handle, director-general of Chandigarh Police Sanjay Baniwal shared a video giving netizens a glimpse of the new device and how it functions. The instrument is a long metal rod, strapped onto a policeman's arms, with a tong-like shape at the other end to catch violators by attaching it around their waist. Doing this, they can then be lead to the police vehicle without the cops coming in contact with them.

The DGP captioned the video as, "VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha (sic)."

Chandigarh is one among the 170 COVID-19 hotspots across the country identified by the Centre. Last week, after two more coronavirus positive cases took Chandigarh’s tally to 23, the union territory (UT) administration announced that the entire district will be a containment zone. In a tweet, Manoj Parida, the UT Adviser, had said, “Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster , the entire district has been declared as containment zone.”

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded near 2,000 fresh cases — 1,990 to be specific — in its biggest single-day spike so far. The total tally has crossed 26,000, reaching 26,496. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 in the country.