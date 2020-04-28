Panchkula: While the entire nation stays indoors to observe the Covid-19 lockdown, people at the frontline are doing their best to make our lives easier and spread hope amid the gloom. In one such moving gesture, the Panchkula police decided to make a senior citizen’s day by throwing him a birthday surprise. Also Read - Must Watch | 60 Doctors Across India Dance to 'Happy', Spread Cheer With Their 'Song of Hope'

The man, named Karan Puri who is residing alone in Sector 7, was greeted by the local police with a cake on Tuesday, a gesture which left him teary-eyed.

In a video shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain of the Haryana Cadre, a woman cop can be heard asking the elderly man his name as he walks out of his house, not aware of what awaits him. All of a sudden , the cops start singing Happy Birthday for him, as the elderly man looks in surprise and eventually bursts into tears of joy.

As he takes a moment to wipe his tears, the police can be heard saying, “Koi baat nahi sir, Hum bhi apki family hain”, following which he goes ahead to the cut his special birthday cake, wearing a red party hat.

The elderly man visibly overwhelmed at such an emotional gesture, thanked the cops for “making his day”.

Watch the video here:

Interactions with Police is always emotional – be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude.

But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone.

Respect @CP_PANCHKULA pic.twitter.com/VP0oVJ2Rvf — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

The video has gone viral and people are touched by this heartfelt gesture. One user wrote, ”In these tough times; let’s gather all such positivity; what a joyous moment; thank you police personnel’s for leading it from the front; by seeing all this we shall come out strongly for sure for a new beginning; way to go….”

Here are other comments:

@ipspankajnain Sir, you may not be able to spot this reply but Thank you for your kind words, on Karan Uncle’s behalf. I did tell him that you shared his video and even sent him the screenshot.

A big thanks to you and your team on his behalf!❤️🙏🏻 — Vishal Nijhawan (@Nijhawan_V) April 28, 2020

I am speechless! 🥺

The look on that man is priceless when the policeman said "hum bhi aapke hi bachhe hai" — Himanshu Gupta (@himanshu98gupta) April 28, 2020

Really this stole everyone's heart as well as shows picture of our society where senior citizens need love & company of their family. — Deens Rohilla (@DeensRohilla) April 28, 2020

This made my day🙏🙏🙏

A big salute for these policemen. — abhi (@abhikatiyar230) April 28, 2020

Such a cute video 😊

It was all about love and empathy.

I felt so many emotions while watching this video.

Everyone who made it possible deserves appreciation.

Good work ! — Nikita Saini (@NikitaSaini_) April 28, 2020

Thanks officers it’s such a emotional moment for COL Sahab, I am sure his family must be also in tears 😭.

Salute to our police team.. — Rajesh Chhikara (@chhikaraR) April 28, 2020

Kudos to Panchkula police for such a sweet gesture and bringing a smile on the man’s face!