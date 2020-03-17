After Zomato and Swiggy, McDonald’s and Domino’s Pizza on Monday introduced a contactless delivery option where the delivery boys will ensure social distancing. Westlife Development, which owns McDonald’s restaurants in western and southern India, said that it has launched ‘contactless’ delivery option in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Spurs Reprimand Mourinho After Manager Oversees Outdoor Training Session

The company said in a statement, "McDonald's is expanding its delivery network to ensure that great food is available to its customers, both through its owned app and through third-party delivery partners".

According to Westlife Development, the crew member who assembles the food, the one who packs the food and the runner will not touch the food with bare hands and take all possible precautions to ensure hygiene.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which runs Domino’s Pizza in the country, also said that it has introduced zero-contact delivery across irt outlets in India.

“This service will allow customers to receive their order without coming into contact with the delivery staff. This feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both the customers and the delivery staff,” the company said in a statement.

All delivery bags for both McDelivery service and third-party delivery are sealed with tape and the bill is stuck on the back of every bag.

All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after being health checked, he added.

With the number of coronavirus infection rising in India, several state governments had announced measures to contain an infection, including the closing of schools, colleges, cinema halls and shopping malls. The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 120 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on Monday.