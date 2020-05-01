What is it about Irrfan Khan‘s death that doesn’t put an end to fans pain even after two days but Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho asked netizens to “grieve not” as he paid his tribute to the legend with a quote from Bhagavad Gita. Pouring out his condolences on Twitter, the international celebrity writer seemed to be one of the many fans that the actor had across the world. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Fans Get Automated Reply if They Message on His DM: 'Thank You For Touching My Life'

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, Paulo shared a picture of Irrfan and captioned it, "A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan "Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable." ― Bhagavad Gita (sic)." As fans marvelled at his knowledge, fans from India asked, "Do you read Bhagavad Gita?" to which the lyricist replied, "I wrote a song based on the book".

The Internet’s grief was uncontained as fans across the globe poured out their sorrow on the sudden death of stellar Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan. Now, a latest study has found out that while in India the online searches for the actor increased by 6,900 per cent, globally there was a surge of 6,200 per cent. Succumbing to his two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan passed away at 53 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Known for his breakthrough performances in Talvar, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and Hindi Medium among others, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajani-directorial Angrezi Medium. Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Though buried physically, Irrfan will continue to be remembered for his inspiring journey from Doordarshan to Hollywood, his warm humble nature despite skyrocketing fame and that cheeky smile that always touched his eyes and fans hearts.