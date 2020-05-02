Painting the Internet with innocense, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge made netizens break into a smile amid the COVID-19 pandemic gloom as she was seen delivering meals to the needy ahead of her fifth birthday on Saturday. The pictures were shared by Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William through the royal palace’s social media handle and not surprisingly, the post instantly grabbed over 1 million likes while still going strong. Also Read - India Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 2,293 Cases, Total Count Now 37,336 | 10 Points

The only daughter of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the only princess among Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was seen delivering meals to the needy amid the coronavirus lockdown while not wearing a mask. The Kensington Palace captioned the pictures, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area (sic)."

As the pictures broke the Internet, netizens opined that she should be wearing a mask and not going near elder people who are especially at a high risk of catching the virus.

The cute little sister of Prince George was born on May 2, 2015, in Paddington, London, as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. She turns five today. Princess Charlotte is the second child of the Prince William and Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Princess Charlotte’s elder brother Prince George was born on July 22, 2013 while the younger one, Prince Louis, was born on April 23, 2018. The three make adorable little royal children that the United Kingdom dotes on.