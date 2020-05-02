With humans caged inside their houses and pollution levels going down drastically due to the ongoing lockdown courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic, nature is having a gala time. The healing of the ozone hole over the Arctic, wild animals coming out of the jungles to prowl city streets and rare species of animals spotted not far from human establishments are proof of the above claim. Recently, after Himalayas’ Dhauladhar range seen from Indian Jalandhar in Punjab and Gangotri Hills seen from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, now Kangchenjunga is visible from Siliguri in West Bengal. Also Read - With Meghalaya to Soon Become COVID-19-free, Here's How Northeast is Taking Lead in Fighting Coronavirus

All credits to the air clearing of toxic pollutants due to no traffic on roads nor emmissions from factory chimneys, the sight of the world’s third hightest peak, shared by a Twitter user, was breathtaking. The user shared a picture of the mountains, as if rising from the mist, in the backdrop of the locality houses. He captioned it, “Kangchenjunga, the 3rd highest mountain in the world can be seen clearly from Siliguri now. Shot by Dad from our home (sic).” Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Private Offices to Reopen With 33% Staff, Construction Activities Allowed With Some Restrictions - New Additions to List of Services That Will Resume From May 4

Dropping their jaws in awe, the netizens flooded the post with appreciation. While one wrote, “Damn, that’s some view mate (sic)”, another tweeted, “Wow! (sic)” and yet another shared, “And it looks beautiful (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

If not positive for the humans, the lockdown has certainly proved to be a game changer for nature.