The hyperbole of communal hatred in India continues to swell amid COVID-19 pandemic and the recent initiator of it is Jain Bakeries & Confectioneries in T Nagar of Chennai which openly ostracised Muslims in WhatsApp poster. Asserting that the food in the bakery was "made by Jains on orders, no Muslim staffs", the poster drew flak for its attempt to stigmatize a community.

In an interview with TOI, senior advocate A Sirajudeen opined, “The claim by the bakery that they did not employ Muslims to prepare food will incite people. Avoiding a minority community in social and business spheres infringed on their right to equality and affected religious harmony. The publisher of the advertisement is liable for prosecution under Sections 153 (provocation to cause riot), 153A, 505 (inciting commission of offence against another community) and 295A (insult a class of people) IPC.” Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Gujarat on Edge, AIIMS Doctors Flown to Ahmedabad on Special IAF Flight

In their defense, Rakesh of Jain Bakeries and Confectioneries told the daily that done so only in response to an earlier message circulated on WhatsApp by Sowcarpet that urged people to not buy goods from shops that employeed Muslims. He said, “A Whatsapp message that originated from Sowcarpet urged people not to buy bakery products from shops in the area as they employed Muslims. As we were receiving calls continuously, we decided to clarify. Our intention was only to keep our customer base intact and not to oppose any religion, as Muslims are also our customers.”