All superheroes do not wear cape, some tuck in the pallu of their saree, get down to making idlis and sell it for a meagre one rupee only so that poor stomachs don't sleep hungry. This Mother's Day, meet 85-year-old K Kamalathal from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore who took upon herself to feed the migrant workers, the most hard-working children of the country, in her area despite incurring losses amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Having a heart of gold, the old woman left social media users in awe as her story went viral and brought some cheer amid the daily death news and coronavirus gloom. Coming to her aide in the time of this crisis, many people are offering to help her with raw materials so that Kamalathal can sell idlis with sambhar at economical prices.
In an interview with India Today, Kamalathal shared, "The situation has been a little difficult since Corona started but I have been trying my best to provide the idli at Re 1. Many migrant labourers are stuck here and so there are more people coming. There are people who are coming and helping me. They are providing essentials and I am using that to make Re 1 idlis."
Moved by her unconditional love, celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna too tweeted support for her. Sharing a picture of K Kamalathal working in her humble kitchen, he tweeted, “Can someone-anyone connect me to K Kamalathal, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu? I have 350 Kgs Rice secured near Chennai. Someone can help me coordinate. And tell her – Happy Mothers Day and I LOVE HER (sic).”
Breaking the Internet with a heart like that, Kamalathal set the netizens gushing. While one wrote, “Another Great Mother K Kamalathal, 85, from Coimbatore known for homemade idlis for one rupee to poor and needy. She is doing this for 30 years! Kamalathal never increased prices as her only idea is to help people! (sic)”, another tweeted, “There is no higher religion than human service. People like K.Kamalathal, an 85-year-old lady from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu are a ray of hope for this world. selling homemade idlis for Re 1 to the poor and needy for the last 30 years. .That’s precisely how real s(h)eroes look like (sic)” and yet another shared, “Even during lockdown some people are proving to be the ray of hope for others. The 85 yr old woman, K Kamalathal from Coimbatore who is known to sell homemade idlis for Re 1 to the needy,she still continues to sell idlis for Re1 to migrant workers during Covid19 #CoronaWarrior (sic).”
We need more hearts like Kamalathal’s. Here’s wishing her more power and strength to continue with her noble work!