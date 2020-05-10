All superheroes do not wear cape, some tuck in the pallu of their saree, get down to making idlis and sell it for a meagre one rupee only so that poor stomachs don’t sleep hungry. This Mother’s Day, meet 85-year-old K Kamalathal from Tamil Nadu‘s Coimbatore who took upon herself to feed the migrant workers, the most hard-working children of the country, in her area despite incurring losses amid COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: 'Issue Due to Death Summaries,' Delhi Government Explains 'Discrepancies' in COVID-19 Casualty Figures

Having a heart of gold, the old woman left social media users in awe as her story went viral and brought some cheer amid the daily death news and coronavirus gloom. Coming to her aide in the time of this crisis, many people are offering to help her with raw materials so that Kamalathal can sell idlis with sambhar at economical prices. Also Read - Five Mumbai-Based Air India Pilots Test Positive For COVID-19

In an interview with India Today, Kamalathal shared, “The situation has been a little difficult since Corona started but I have been trying my best to provide the idli at Re 1. Many migrant labourers are stuck here and so there are more people coming. There are people who are coming and helping me. They are providing essentials and I am using that to make Re 1 idlis.” Also Read - Apart From Alternate For Saliva, Don't Think Lot of Rules Will be Changed: Gautam Gambhir

Moved by her unconditional love, celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna too tweeted support for her. Sharing a picture of K Kamalathal working in her humble kitchen, he tweeted, “Can someone-anyone connect me to K Kamalathal, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu? I have 350 Kgs Rice secured near Chennai. Someone can help me coordinate. And tell her – Happy Mothers Day and I LOVE HER (sic).”

Let’s all wish her Mother’s Day.

Reincarnation of Maa Annapurna. K Kamalathal ❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/w2WlZF8t3L — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) May 10, 2020

Breaking the Internet with a heart like that, Kamalathal set the netizens gushing. While one wrote, “Another Great Mother K Kamalathal, 85, from Coimbatore known for homemade idlis for one rupee to poor and needy. She is doing this for 30 years! Kamalathal never increased prices as her only idea is to help people! (sic)”, another tweeted, “There is no higher religion than human service. People like K.Kamalathal, an 85-year-old lady from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu are a ray of hope for this world. selling homemade idlis for Re 1 to the poor and needy for the last 30 years. .That’s precisely how real s(h)eroes look like (sic)” and yet another shared, “Even during lockdown some people are proving to be the ray of hope for others. The 85 yr old woman, K Kamalathal from Coimbatore who is known to sell homemade idlis for Re 1 to the needy,she still continues to sell idlis for Re1 to migrant workers during Covid19 #CoronaWarrior (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s admiration for K Kamalathal here:

Another Great Mother 🙏🌹 K Kamalathal, 85, from Coimbatore known for homemade idlis for one rupee to poor and needy. She is doing this for 30 years! Kamalathal never increased prices as her only idea is to help people! pic.twitter.com/pb0lBET0e6 — M V Rao (@mvraoforindia) May 10, 2020

There is no higher religion than human service. People like K.Kamalathal, an 85-year-old lady from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu are a ray of hope for this world. selling homemade idlis for Re 1 to the poor and needy for the last 30 years. .That’s precisely how real s(h)eroes look like. pic.twitter.com/htF5dufIat — Abhishek Acharya Kulshrestha (@iAbhiAcharya) May 8, 2020

Even during lockdown some people are proving to be the ray of hope for others. The 85 yr old woman, K Kamalathal from Coimbatore who is known to sell homemade idlis for Re 1 to the needy,she still continues to sell idlis for Re1 to migrant workers during Covid19 #CoronaWarrior pic.twitter.com/rNA96TKo45 — Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 | India Fights Covid-19 (@imrahultrehan) May 9, 2020

🙏🙏 blessed are the children of K Kamalathal. All mothers are special. Happy mother’s day wishes 🙏🙏 — D J Sengupta (@DJSengupta1) May 10, 2020

K Kamalathal is an 85-year-old woman from Coimbatore, TN, who is known to sell homemade idlis for Re 1 to the poor & needy. Even at this age, she continues to work every day, waking up before the break of dawn to provide fresh fluffy idlis to her customers. pic.twitter.com/sqDFwNWWJy — CS Gaurav Kumar (@pcsgauravkumar) May 9, 2020

Humanity is alive because of ppl lyk K. Kamalathal. Saadar Pranaam to u n ur efforts 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/IDBqqbAvmk — Somesh Sharan (@sharan_somesh) May 9, 2020

82 yr old Kamalathal fromTamil Nadu is known for feeding Idli for Rs.1to the hungry.Union Minister @dpradhanbjp had arranged a free cooking gas connection as a token of respect.Even now during Covid Crisis She is refusing to charge extra.Respect to you Ma’am❤🙏🇮🇳#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/ve7oaKSzk3 — Hasi Johari🇮🇳 (@warriorhasi_iaf) May 4, 2020

K Kamalathal is a 85 year old woman residing in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

She sells idlis for cost of Re 1 to help needy and poor.

She decided not to increase the price amidst the increase in price of ingredients and covid outbreak.

Congratulations dear woman ❤️@thebetterindia pic.twitter.com/8ccfRlXL9s — Roshin Mathews George (@ROSHINMATHEWS2) May 10, 2020

We from Hotel Temple City wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. We dedicate this day to Kamalathal, a powerful woman who believes in feeding everyone idli for 1/- even now. A mother is someone who feeds us through happy and tough times. #happymothersday #mothersday #mothersday2020 pic.twitter.com/v4mVFDs2bK — hoteltemplecity (@hoteltemplecity) May 9, 2020

Appreciate the work of k kamalathal mam who is giving in 1 rs idly she is good example of women’s empowerment. — Raghav (@Raghav11570952) May 8, 2020

We need more hearts like Kamalathal’s. Here’s wishing her more power and strength to continue with her noble work!