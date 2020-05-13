The ‘10 million meals’ humanitarian initiative launched in the holy month of Ramadan by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, reached its target and secured 1.2 million meals within a week for low-income families and individuals affected by COVID-19. As per the officials, the contributions came from 110 nationalities for the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s 828-metre Burj Khalifa. Also Read - Details of Special Package Still Awaited, But BJP President Hints at Labourers & Small Industries as Major Focus

Dubai's economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic given it is the region's tourism and business hub having the world's busiest international airport. Hence, each of the tower's 1.2 million external lights was "sold" for 10 dirhams ($2.70). This was enough to buy one meal and as donations came in, the tower "filled up" while people even bid to claim the light at the very top.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Muna Alkindi, CEO of MBRGI shared, "Achieving the target of the World's Tallest Donation Box in record time reflects the solidarity of the UAE's society, with all its segments coming together to support those in need. The deeply-rooted values of giving, consolidated in society by our wise leadership, set the UAE as a global role model for humanitarian work and social cohesion."

While in-kind donations were made through the call centre 8004006, financial donations are received through the campaign’s website www.10millionmeals.ae, SMS or bank transfer with details listed online. Even after reaching the target, the ’10 million meals’ campaign will continue receiving donations to secure meals for more communities hit by the COVID-19 during Ramadan. This will continue under the supervision of MBRGI and the Social Solidarity Fund.

Donor Shereen Harris said in a public comment on the campaign’s website, “Hope you have a good solid meal. We take things for granted but life has a way of teaching us how to wake up.”

Campaign director of the World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative, Khaled Al Shehhi told a news agency, “The simple and innovative idea behind the World’s Tallest Donation Box allowed anyone from around the world to purchase lights, for as little as AED10 each, to provide vital food aid to those directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”