Glass exteriors, a candle-lit table for two, sparkling river on one side and pretty baubles above make for a perfect romantic setting and a restaurant in Amsterdam is catering the same to lovers amid COVID-19 by installing 'quarantine greenhouses'. Making those like us outside the country totally dig for it, the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant is offering a four-course vegetarian menu only to the family and friends of staff to test the social distancing.

Even during the trial as the pictures of the beautiful setting makes netizens go weak in the knees, all the upcoming reservations, according to the restaurant's website, have been sold out. Following nearly three months of restrictions Netherlands is attempting to ease lockdown restrictions amid which the Danish restaurant has come up with this unique solution to allow humans to eat while maintaining social distancing.

Without having to interact with the rest of the restaurant, these "Serres Séparées" or quarantine greenhouses have been placed outside the fine dining restaurant. The pods with translucent walls can hold two-three diners inside and offers a view to its waterfront.

In an interview with CNN, the restaurant confirmed that the waiters wear gloves and face shields to curb the risk of spread of infections. These precautionary measures are necessary so as not to trigger the virus even as the lockdown lifts in Netherlands and other European countries including Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria. The diners are served the dishes, brought to the greenhouse using long boards.

In an interview with the Reuters, diner Janita Vermeulen shared, “It’s super cozy, it’s really cozy, it’s nice and the food is delicious.”

A Dutch restaurant is innovating fine dining in the age of social distancing https://t.co/U0blTFgqOv pic.twitter.com/slq6YrBYRw — Reuters (@Reuters) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, we can’t stop scrolling through these trending pictures and videos with heart-eyes and can’t wait for similar glass booths to spring up outside our cafes too!