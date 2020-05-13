Glass exteriors, a candle-lit table for two, sparkling river on one side and pretty baubles above make for a perfect romantic setting and a restaurant in Amsterdam is catering the same to lovers amid COVID-19 by installing ‘quarantine greenhouses’. Making those like us outside the country totally dig for it, the Mediamatic ETEN restaurant is offering a four-course vegetarian menu only to the family and friends of staff to test the social distancing. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Lauds PM Narendra Modi For Rs 20 Lakh Crore COVID-19 Relief Package

Even during the trial as the pictures of the beautiful setting makes netizens go weak in the knees, all the upcoming reservations, according to the restaurant's website, have been sold out. Following nearly three months of restrictions Netherlands is attempting to ease lockdown restrictions amid which the Danish restaurant has come up with this unique solution to allow humans to eat while maintaining social distancing.



Without having to interact with the rest of the restaurant, these "Serres Séparées" or quarantine greenhouses have been placed outside the fine dining restaurant. The pods with translucent walls can hold two-three diners inside and offers a view to its waterfront.

In an interview with CNN, the restaurant confirmed that the waiters wear gloves and face shields to curb the risk of spread of infections. These precautionary measures are necessary so as not to trigger the virus even as the lockdown lifts in Netherlands and other European countries including Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria. The diners are served the dishes, brought to the greenhouse using long boards.



#DQ國際要聞 「隔離」商機無限！⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 荷蘭一間餐廳看準民眾想聚餐又怕多人群聚的心理，推出了 #隔離小屋 特別方案，強調「有距離」、防護完善的服務，希望能在封鎖令鬆綁後讓人們願意上門用餐。⁣⁣⁣ -⁣⁣⁣ 🌏 懷念在餐廳用餐的時光嗎？⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 阿姆斯特丹的多媒體美術中心 (@mediamatic_) 旁，緊鄰著 Dijksgracht 運河的素食餐聽 @mediamatic_eten 想出奇招：⁣ ⁣ 讓顧客在「隔離小屋」(Serres Séparées) 中用餐。⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 他們在餐廳外、運河旁的空地上安放五座足以容納 2-3名顧客的玻璃小屋，並提供一套包含四道菜色的套餐，讓顧客在接下來兩個半小時內重溫於餐廳用餐的美好。⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 更多詳細內容可至限動、主頁精選上滑連結觀看，或至DQ官網搜尋《荷蘭「隔離小屋」餐廳 讓你重拾用餐的美好》這篇文章！⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 1.2. 坐落於運河邊的玻璃包廂小屋們。⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 3. 每位服務生都會戴上面罩和手套，保護自己也保護來用餐的顧客。⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 4. 除了面罩和手套，餐廳也會讓服務生使用長托盤為顧客送餐。⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ photo credit 📸 @reuters、@apnews /達志影像⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #到限動看更多 📣 跟隊長聊聊天⁣⁣⁣ #荷蘭 #阿姆斯特丹 #餐廳 #素食餐廳 #包廂 #玻璃包廂 #素食 #蔬食 #武漢肺炎 #新冠肺炎 #隔離 #疫情 #Netherlands #Amsterdam #Dijksgracht #quarantinegreenhouse #restaurant #veganrestaurant #MediamaticETEN #booth #privateroom #SerresSéparées #COVID19 #coronavirus #coronavirusdisease #reuters #APPhoto⁣⁣⁣

In an interview with the Reuters, diner Janita Vermeulen shared, “It’s super cozy, it’s really cozy, it’s nice and the food is delicious.”

Meanwhile, we can’t stop scrolling through these trending pictures and videos with heart-eyes and can’t wait for similar glass booths to spring up outside our cafes too!