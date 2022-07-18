Viral Video: Animals are compassionate creatures, known to show kindness and generosity towards each others. Despite the lack of verbal communication, animals somehow understand each other. Like humans, many animals including chimpanzees also have a habit of sharing food with their closest friends. An adorable video of a chimpanzee sharing a fruit with a tortoise has gone viral on the internet. In the video , a chimpanzee is seen eating and sharing an apple with its tortoise friend. The two seem to have a beautiful evening, while enjoying their treat.Also Read - Viral Video: Greedy Chimpanzee Carries Fruits in His Hands, Mouth and Feet. Netizens Can Relate

A Twitter account called @buitengebieden which often shares cute videos of animals shared the video and aptly wrote, “Sharing is caring.”

Here’s the video:

The video has garnered a whopping 6 million views and more than 35,o00 shares, with several comments. One user wrote, “Animals can teach us so much, only if we pay attention.” Another commented, “Awwwwww that’s beautiful.” A third said, “When they can coexist with trust and share with compassion Good they do not have tags of hate religion and region.”

They have more humanity than humans — Penny Hymbaugh (@PHymbaugh) July 17, 2022