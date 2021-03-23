New Delhi: 90 years ago, on March 23 in 1931, our great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thaparwere hanged to death by Britishers in Lahore jail. That’s why, every year, on March 23, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the sacrifice made by them and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to India’s independence from the British colonial rule. Also Read - Jack Dorsey's First Ever Tweet Sold For Rs 18 Crore, Twitter CEO to Donate Earnings to Charity

What happened on that fateful day?

The 3 revolutionary heroes were hanged by the British Government for their alleged involvement in the killing of John Saunders. However, the trio confused Saunders with James Scott, another British police officer who was believed to have thrashed Lala Lajpat Rai during a lathi charge in October 1928. After shooting Saunders, the freedom fighters carried a bomb explosion in the Central Legislative Assembly and escaped following which an intensive search operation was carried out to arrest them.

The famous quote of, ‘To make the deaf hear, a loud noise (like a bomb) is needed’ was then penned by Bhagat Singh when he was arrested. Bhagat Singh along with Sukhdev and Rajguru was hanged on March 23, 1931 at 7.30 pm by a judge who signed death warrants of the three freedom fighters as their original warrants had expired. After the hanging, which saw thousands of supporters swarming the jail on the hanging date, the jail authorities broke the real wall of the jail and then cremated their bodies secretly outside Ganda Singh Wala village.

Twitter pays tribute

Twitter is flooded with messages of patriotism and people are paying rich tributes to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s freedom from the British rule. PM Modi too paid tributes to the trio and tweeted that the sacrifice of these great sons will remain an inspiration for every generation of the country.

आजादी के क्रांतिदूत अमर शहीद वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीदी दिवस पर शत-शत नमन। मां भारती के इन महान सपूतों का बलिदान देश की हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। जय हिंद! #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/qs3SqAHkO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2021

Here are other reactions:

On #ShaheedDiwas, we honour revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar & Shivaram Rajguru who sacrificed their lives fighting against tyranny & despotism, oppression & discrimination. We salute their valour and draw inspiration from them everyday. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/8SYQI6z1PD — Congress (@INCIndia) March 23, 2021

Pay my solemn tribute to the supreme sacrifice of our heroes Shaheed-E-Azam #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev & #Rajguru ji on their #ShaheedDiwas. Their unparalleled courage, when they gladly embraced death in the cause of India’s freedom, will continue to inspire generations. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qF7k1xQ9Jf — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 23, 2021

Tributes to the beloved sons of Bharat Mata who shook up the British Raj and made ultimate sacrifice for freedom!!❤️🇮🇳🙏

#किसान_भगत_सिंह_बनेगा #ShaheedDiwas #BhagatSingh #Sukhdev #Rajguru pic.twitter.com/9f4LPYDAHI — Vijay Prakash (बेबाक विजय 2) (@vijaypks51) March 23, 2021

On ShaheedDiwas I bow down to the great sons of mother India, Veer #BhagatSingh , #Sukhdev and #Rajguru. The country will always be grateful for their sacrifice for the country. #JaiHind!#23March #23RdMarch #ShaheedDiwas2021 pic.twitter.com/M8Xcz9VV7X — Siddhanath Ashtekar (@Siddhant7277) March 23, 2021

Tribute to the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh Ji, Sukhdev Ji and Rajguru Ji who laid down their lives for the country!❤️🌹🙏🙏

Their courage will always inspire and guide generations to work towards nation building!!#ShaheedDiwas #बलिदान_दिवस #MartyrsDay pic.twitter.com/ECYJWtdZ0d — Anubhav Rai (@RaiAnubhav524) March 23, 2021

On #ShaheedDiwas,Homage to the great revolutionaries #BhagatSingh,#SukhdevThapar & #ShivaramRajguru who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our Country.Their selfless sacrifices for our motherland continue to inspire us.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wyeXKdNXSI — Siddharth Das (@SiddharthDas_11) March 23, 2021

Any sacrifice will be inadequate to accomplish the greatest aim of freeing the motherland’,was the inspiring outlook of #BhagatSingh Sukhdev&Rajguru. Today is the day when these three great revolutionaries laid down their lives in their effort to achieve their goal!#ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/C6MDOuETC4 — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) March 23, 2021

These three revolutionary freedom fighters fought for our nation and inspired youth to fight for freedom.

We can't forget their contribution🙏🏻#23March #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/ixxW3PpLVq — Dharvi Dixit (@DharviDixit) March 23, 2021

Tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Balidan Diwas.🌸🌸🌸 Their Revolutionary methods against British imperialism inspired many to walk the path of freedom.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#balidandiwas#23मार्च #23March pic.twitter.com/Bf0eo4mpTB — Vishalchauhan (@Vishalc50887728) March 23, 2021

… मर के कैसे जीते हैं, इस दुनिया को बतलाने

तेरे लाल चलें हैं माये, अब तेरी लाज बचाने… …They may Kill me, but they Cannot Kill my Ideas… They can Crush my Body, but they will Not be able to Crush my Spirit… ~ Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh #ShaheedDiwas #23March pic.twitter.com/KzmTrbJjPA — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) March 23, 2021

On the 90th death anniversary, let’s take a moment to remember them today and be thankful for our freedom!