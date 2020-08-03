Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors and healthcare workers worldwide have emerged as the biggest saviours, tirelessly working to keep us safe while they themselves face massive risks. In order to salute their selfless service, an idol shop in Bengaluru has dressed the Ganesha idols as healthcare workers ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: MSRTC Asks Staff to Report in Full Strengh Amid Plans to Increase Buses Ferrying People For Festival

The pictures of the idols which have shared by ANI shows one idol dressed as a doctor curing a patient while his vehicle, a mouse, is dressed up as a nurse helping in the surgery. Another idol shows a coronavirus-shaped demon while Lord Ganesha demolishes it.

Talking about his creations, idol-maker, Shridhar, told ANI, “We are facing COVID. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world.”

Watch the pictures here:

Karnataka: Idols of Lord Ganesh in Bengaluru have been given looks of doctors ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, amid #COVID19. Shridhar, an idol maker says, "We are facing COVID. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world." pic.twitter.com/sJ5TErv3jL — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Like all festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi will be a subdued affair this year and will be celebrated on August 22.

Usually celebrated with great pomp and show, Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati.