Mumbai: Time to time, you've probably come across various viral videos while scrolling through your social media feed and now one of the videos that has stood out is that of a street vendor serving up hot and fresh 'flying' dosas. The video went viral soon after it was shared by a Facebook food page named 'Street Food Recipes'.

The video is from Shree Balaji Dosa in South Mumbai's Mangaldas Market in Kalbadevi area. The unique 'flying dosa' involves two men- while one makes the dosa and swings it on air, the other stands next to him with a plate to catch it. In the viral video, the cook can be seen making the dosa, as he fills with the potato filling, cuts it into 2-3 pieces, and flips it in the air for his helper to catch it effortlessly.

The food page posted the video with the caption, "Serving Dosa LIKE A BOSS | Next Level Flying Dosa at Shree Balaji Dosa, Mangaldas Market, Mumbai (sic)."

The video has clocked in more than 1.6 million views already, and this unique food stunt has become a hot topic of discussion among foodies across the web. The video has also garnered hundreds of shares and comments from food lovers across the globe.

While many netizens have praised the skill of the food vendor, the video has also irked several users who termed it as being ‘disrespectful’ to food and the stunt as ‘unnecessary’. While one commented, “What’s the fun in this? Is this required to make good food? Yes, it is a great skill, but unnecessary”, another made fun writing, “Possible to touch corona in the air.”