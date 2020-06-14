We are living in the 21st century and while we are making progress in bringing onto the table, issues that were long brushed under the carpet, we are living in dark ages when it comes to our approach regarding mental health and suicide. With Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death news sending shock waves across the country, many people have started making the hush-hush conversation on depression loud on social media ever since the stellar star was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house on Sunday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Health Deteriorates After Actor Commits Suicide in Mumbai

While the Mumbai Police struggles to find a suicide note to validate death out of will, many across social media and off it are raising questions on "how could he", despite having a soaring career graph and fame, "do such a thing". So we thought, it is a good time to talk about mental health.

First things first, depression is not Voldemort so you can keep your discomfort aside while talking about "such a thing". It is as serious as breaking your leg and following it up with a medical check up. Guess what, mental illnesses do require that immediate attention. Your mind hurting with pent up emotions is as serious as your leg or any other part of your body bleeding. Imagine if you approached someone with a physical wound and they told you to "get a grip" or merely "snap out of it". You would never reach out to that person again after any accident while also feeling nauseous due to loss of so much blood. Same is the case when people suffering from depression or anxiety or suicidal thoughts are dissed away in a similar manner.

The societal pressure that refuses to allocate similar importance to mental health has made it look like a bluff and even a crime. The tones being used to address Sushant’s death like “how can he not think what his father would go through” or similar unsolicitated concerns put the onus on the deceased. Attaching words like “committed” with “suicide” make it look like a crime or immoral act which is devoid of empathy.

Attaching success with depression is another problematic response. Yes, you CAN SUFFER FROM DEPRESSION just like you can break a leg in the midst of a successful career. You don’t see either of these mishaps coming then why favour one over the other? While physical hurts are evident, mental illnesses are always wrapped under the guise of a smiling face or jolly nature to save the person suffering from it any further misunderstanding.

Behind closed doors, a person might be self harming themselves and walking out wearing a bright blue full-sleeves ruffled top or leather jacket to swap the mental blues with a classy outlook. This does not negate the fact that they are not suffering silently, just without drawing attention.

A thing worse than being ignorant of mental health issues is equating productivity and success with a person’s mental health and stability. With so much stigma still attached to mental health, it is but obvious that so less people are talking about it and because of this reason, fewer are sensitive towards those trying to bear the burden of the globe and be Atlas for so long.

Just because we don’t see depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses nor see people’s brain chemistry and their life experiences that brought them into the dark terror in the first place, is the reason there’s so much stigma attached to it. It has a crippling and insulting effect when the person suffering from it is questioned or dissed about it.

With Sushant’s death triggering so many wrong reactions but finally pushing open the envelope around depression and suicide out into drawing room conversations, many messages are telling those who are struggling, to reach out. Fair enough but a part of what depression does is, mute your ability to reach. Hence, if you are not depressed and you see someone struggling, YOU REACH OUT. If you don’t see someone who used to be around, YOU REACH OUT. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic boxing us inside the four walls for indefinite time amid the lockdown, let’s beat the stigma by initiating healthy approaches. Let’s establish and be loud about the fact that asking for help related to mental issues is not a weakness and that mental health matters.