Madurai: As the Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu is just a few days away, candidates are not leaving any stone unturned to woo voters. One such case has happened in Madurai South constituency where one independent candidate has promised a trip to the Moon, helicopters, robots for household work, gold and cars to voters if he is elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021: AIADMK Promises 6 Free LPG Cylinders, Govt Job to 1 Family Member

Named as Thulam Saravanan, the candidate is contesting on the symbol of Dustbin and is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. Also Read - Odisha Farmer Builds Solar-powered Car that Can Run 300 km on a Single Charge

“My poll promises have touched voters directly. Questions are being raised on the promises which I have made; people are asking if all this is possible. I think it is possible and I am willing to spare no expenses for fulfilling these promises if I am elected,” Saravanan told news agency ANI. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: AMMK Releases Second List of 50 Candidates, Dhinakaran To contest from Kovilpatti

“I have promised a helicopter, 3-storey house, 300-feet artificial iceberg to make the constituency cool, rocket launchpad in the area, a car to every household, 100 gold sovereigns for women for marriage. Moreover, I also promise to take voters to the Moon. Yes, all these are my promises,” he added.

Defending his poll promises, Thulam Saravanan said that he wanted to target major political parties who promise doles and come to power and then forget about their assurances.

Talking about his poll symbol ‘Dustbin’, Thulam Saravanan said his poll symbol ‘Dustbin’ showcases his intention of cleaning up the mess in Madurai, both literally and metaphorically.

However, his poll promises have created a buzz on social media as well as in political circle.

“My vote for Thulam Saravanan,” said a Twitter user ‘Inferno’.

“Thulam Saravana in Tamil Nadu , has promised Rs 1 crore to youth who wish to start a business, a car worth Rs 20 lakh for every household, and a 300-ft artificial iceberg to keep the residents of the constituency cool. Ironically he is contesting on a “dustbin” symbol,” tweeted another user ‘imDshh’.

“Please don’t throw your votes in dustbin #vote4honesty #TNelections2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Madurai South Independent Candidate Thulam Saravanan Is Promising Helicopters, Rs 1 Crore And A Trip To Moon,” wrote another Twitterati.

Notably, the polls in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. This time, the elections will be held for 234 seats in the state with the AIADMK-BJP alliance and DMK-Congress coalition in a direct contest against each other.

(With inputs from ANI)