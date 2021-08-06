California: Needless to say, humanity’s interest in exploring space has been universal and enduring. With space tourism booming in the wake of Richard Branson’s successful stint to space, many people have been harbouring dreams to visit the unknown territory. However, everything comes for a price! In case you were hoping to buy a ticket to space on one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space planes, you will have to shell out a hefty sum.Also Read - Did The Simpsons Predict Richard Branson's Stint in Space? This Viral Post Suggests So!

According to a Reuters report, spaceship company Virgin Galactic said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 or Rs 3,33,51,772 per seat. Notably, around 600 people had paid $200,000 to $250,000 for booking seats on Virgin’s spaceship a few years back. However, now the ticket prices have doubled as the company is hoping to cash in on the success of last month’s fully-crewed test flight.

It was in June that Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space. As of now, the company said it will have three consumer offerings – a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out. The company will first make tickets available to the 1,000 people who were able to reserve a spot on the waiting list for when ticket sales resumed.

“We are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today. As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” said CEO Michael Colglazier in a statement. Meanwhile, two free seats on an early flight are up for grabs in a prize draw, with registrations open until September 1.

Its next flight will come in September and involve members of the Italian Air Force, a paying customer.

Branson, on July 11, touched the edge of space with three employees, including one of Indian-origin, and landed safely back to Earth, on board his company Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity. It was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin. "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing can prepare you for the view of Earth from space," he said in a press conference following the flight.