In a beautiful tale of communal harmony, Muslim neigbhours came together and performed the last rites of a Pandit woman in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Notably, 65-year-old Rani Kaul, wife of Moti Lal Kaul, passed away on Saturday, however, her last rites had to be delayed by a day as her relatives had to travel all the way from Delhi for the funeral, Greater Kashmir reported.

On Sunday, the local Muslims gathered wood for the funeral, carried her body to the crematorium and helped with all the formalities required for the deceased woman's last rites, in line with the cremation practices of Kashmiri Pandits. Interestingly, Kaul's is the only Pandit house in a locality of around 600 Muslims.

Meanwhile, other neighbours also visited the home of the deceased to express their condolences with the deceased family.

Independent photojournalist Sajad Hameed also shared the video of the funeral, which is going viral:

S L Raina, one of the relatives of the deceased, said they were moved by the heartwarming gesture by the locals.

“We did not have to be concerned about anything about the last rites of Rani ji as the local Muslims arranged and provided for everything. I am very thankful to them,” Raina was quoted as saying by Greater Kashmir.