Setting an example for his contemporaries, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu literally went the extra mile when he climbed mountains and walked through forest areas to meet residents of a remote village.

The CM trekked for 11 hours at a height of 14,500 feet to cover a distance of over 24-km to reach Luguthang village, accompanied by one security officer and a few villagers. Notably, Luguthang is a village which shares borders with China and Bhutan.

“A 24 km trek, 11 hrs of fresh air and mother nature at her best; crossing Karpu La (16000 ft) to reach Luguthang (14500 ft) in Tawang district. A paradise untouched,” Khandu tweeted on Thursday.

Located 97-km away from district headquarters Tawang, Luguthang has a population of only 58 people, who live in 11 houses and are mainly engaged in yak rearing.

The CM spent two nights in a house before trekking back his return journey and also held a review meeting with the residents there.

“Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas,” he said in a tweet.

The chief minister, along with Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, villagers and monks of Tawang monastery attended the consecration of ‘Jangchup Stupa’ the next day.

The stupa has been erected in the name of Khandu’s father and former chief minister Late Dorjee Khandu.