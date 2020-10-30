Who will win the race to become the next President of the United States? This is the big question on everyone’s minds! While various polls have been conducted to predict the next US president, astrologers all over the world are also looking at the stars to find the answer. Also Read - US Elections 2020: Mark Zuckerberg Warns of 'Civil Unrest' if Results Take Too Long, Says Nation Divided

Now, an Indian astrologer has claimed that Donald Trump will win the 2020 US Presidential Election. Famous fortune teller and former spokesperson of RJD, Dr Shankar Charan Tripathi has stated that Trump has favourable planets in his horoscope (Kundali).

BJP spokesperson Avadhut Wagh shared the horoscope of Trump and wrote that it indicates that Trump will come back again as US president.

Hon. President Mr. @realDonaldTrump Your #Horoscope indicates that you will come back again as US president as per Dr. Shankar Charan Tripathi who is a very famous Fortune teller.#All_The_Best #India pic.twitter.com/UievWIuW7P — Avadhut Wagh अवधूत वाघ (@Avadhutwaghbjp) October 29, 2020

Gulf News also talked to three Hindu astrologers, and two of them said it will be Donald Trump walking into the White House to take office as the 46th US President.

Acharya Umesh Tiwari, an astrologer based in India and Dubai told Gulf News, “Sitting in the second house Jupiter is aspecting the 10th house of his chart where Sun is placed. Sun is a planet of authority and power. And with the blessings of Jupiter, it is pretty much exalted. A person with such yoga will be in authority and power. He will be a ruler.” People are also turning to famous French astrologer Nostradamus, who is recognized as the one who could allegedly predict future events. It is believed that Nostradamus might have written about future events in his book ‘Les Propheties’. The lines from his book read: The false trumpet concealing madness, Will cause Byzantium to change its laws. From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants The edict withdrawn, changing money and standards Interestingly, the reference to a ‘trumpet’ causing ‘Byzantium to change its laws’ is being taken as a cryptic message signifying Trump’s return to the Oval office.

Meanwhile, contrary to these claims, various opinion polls have predicted that Democrat candidate Joe Biden is significantly ahead of incumbent Donald Trump. However, the possibility of Donald Trump pulling a surprise cannot be ruled out.

Let’s wait and watch!