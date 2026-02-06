  • Home
February 6, 2026
US President Donald Trump has posted a one-minute-long video clip on Truth Social.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has come under heavy fire after he posted a one-minute-long video clip on his Truth Social account that shows former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys. The video was posted on Thursday, February 5.

The controversial video contains claims and graphs questioning former President Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Presidential Election. While the video covers Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania till 58-second mark, AI-generated images of Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces have been superimposed onto a monkey’s body, which suddenly appears at the 59-second mark with the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight playing in the background.

