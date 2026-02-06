Home

Viral

Trump posts AI video of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as monkeys; draws flak from all quarters: Watch video here

Trump posts AI video of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as monkeys; draws flak from all quarters: Watch video here

Donald Trump posts AI video of Barack and Michelle Obama; Democrats chide him and call him racist.

Donald Trump has posted the video clip on his Truth Social account.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has come under heavy fire after he posted a one-minute-long video clip on his Truth Social account that shows former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys. The video was posted on Thursday, February 5.

Watch The Video Here

A video posted on President Trump’s Truth Social account portrays former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. pic.twitter.com/B6TLnB2Vqm — Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 6, 2026

The controversial video contains claims and graphs questioning former President Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania in the 2020 Presidential Election. While the video covers Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania till 58-second mark, AI-generated images of Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces have been superimposed onto a monkey’s body, which suddenly appears at the 59-second mark with the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight playing in the background.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.