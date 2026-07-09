Honeymoon on wheels: TTE suspended for allowing unauthorised entry of decorator in first AC coach couple coupe

A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6,

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TTE suspended for allowing unauthorised entry of decorator in first AC coach couple coupe(Photo Credit: File)

Honeymoon on the Wheels: Several videos go viral on social media platforms and gain immediate attention. A video has been circulating on social media platforms, where the video shows a lavishly decorated First AC coupe aboard the Nandedgram Express. This has triggered widespread discussion over the unauthorised makeover of a railway coach. The private cabin was transformed with flower petals, balloons, decorative lights, and a large “I Love You” display, giving it the appearance of a honeymoon-themed room while the train was in operation.

What is the viral video all about?

A couple travelling in the 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express train found their private surprise turning into a full-blown railway controversy, after a decorator they had hired online to spruce up their coupe managed to slip aboard the train at Jalna station on July 6, without a ticket and without any authorisation to enter the coach.

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The decoration was reportedly arranged by Maharashtra-based Rahat Room Decoration for a newlywed couple travelling from Jalna. According to the organisers, the First AC cabin had been reserved in advance, and their team completed the decorations before the passengers boarded the train. The couple is said to have travelled by road from Aurangabad to Jalna station before beginning their rail journey. Soon the video went viral, social media debate and discussions started, turning into a big controversy. The Indian Railways have finally made a statement related to the viral video.

How did Railways respond to the viral video?

According to a South Central Railway (SCR) official, a travelling ticket examiner has been suspended for allegedly allowing an unauthorised decorator to enter a First AC coach of Nandigram Express and decorate a coupe for a couple, PTI reported. A couple travelling in a First AC coupe had hired a decorator through an online arrangement to adorn their compartment during the journey on July 6, according to an official release.

A video of the decorated coach has gone viral. The railway official said the decorator’s entry into the coach was unauthorised, which was a serious lapse. The concerned ticket checker has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated, the release said. Appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated against those found responsible based on the inquiry.

How are netizens reacting to the viral video?

Indian Railways has clarified that no permission was granted for a decorator to enter the coach, describing the incident as a breach of railway regulations. Following the viral video, Chief Ticket Inspector Girish Kumar, who was on duty during the journey, has been suspended with immediate effect. Railway authorities have also initiated a departmental inquiry to determine how the unauthorised entry occurred and identify those responsible for the lapse.

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Netizens have flooded the post with mixed reactions, several comments and remarks. A user wrote, “Penalize the couple too and yes of course the ticket checker or whoever allowed this.” Another netizen commented,” It was first AC so it’s like a private room only. Instead of suspending the staff, Railways should just start offering paid honeymoon decoration packages.. they should allowed this officially with proper safety checks.”

‘Indians stupidity at it’s peak, train is public property and people have no civic sense. Couple and decorator shall be penalized,” a third user wrote. A fourth user added, “Stupid railways should charge for this and advertise instead of taking adverse action.”