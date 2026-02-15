Home

Tuesday, February 17, first solar eclipse of 2026 will be visible with Ring of Fire; When and how to watch? Will it be visible in India?

People in India will not be able to see this event because it will occur in the Southern Hemisphere, when the sun is below the horizon in India.

The main attraction of the solar eclipse would be the Ring of Fire. (Image: freepik)

New York: The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on Tuesday, February 17th. People around the world are eagerly awaiting this rare astronomical event, known as the “Ring of Fire.” This phenomenon occurs when the Earth, Sun, and Moon are aligned. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, its shadow falls on the Earth. People use various methods to witness this spectacle, ranging from using special equipment to watching it through live broadcasts.

What is the Ring of Fire?

According to NASA, the “Ring of Fire” is when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. During this time, the Moon does not completely cover the Sun and appears smaller due to its distance from the planet. This makes it appear as a dark disc above a larger, bright disc, creating a thin, bright ring around the Moon that resembles a diamond ring. This is called the “Ring of Fire.”

Solar Eclipse 2026: Date and Time

According to Forbes, the first solar eclipse of 2026 will begin on February 17th at 07:01 UTC (3:26 PM). The annular eclipse will begin at 11:42 UTC (05:12 PM). The solar eclipse will peak at 12:12 UTC (5:42 PM). During this time, the Sun will appear like a ring of fire. However, the eclipse will begin to diminish after about 2:20 minutes. The solar eclipse will end at 14:27 UTC (07:57 PM).

Will it be visible from India?

No, people in India will not be able to see this event. This is because it will occur in the Southern Hemisphere, when the sun is below the horizon in India. Therefore, people in India will not be able to view this event.

Which countries will witness the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse on February 17 will be visible in Antarctica, Argentina, Botswana, the British Indian Ocean Territory, Chile, Comoros, Eswatini (Swaziland), the French Southern Territories, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, the Réunion Islands, South Africa, South Georgia/Sandwich Islands, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

When and how to watch the solar eclipse?

Space agencies in several countries will broadcast the solar eclipse on February 17 live. The US space agency NASA will broadcast the live feed. It will also be relayed to several other websites, allowing a large number of astronomy enthusiasts to view the event.

