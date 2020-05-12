The world has been reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic for quite sometime now, and it is health workers like nurses and doctors who feel the brunt of it. But even without the present virus, health workers are to be celebrated and appreciated for the work they do everyday. Hence International Nurses Day is observed every May 12 to mark their contribution to society. Also Read - Lifeline of India: Indian Railways Pens Poem to Announce it is Ready to Serve Nation Once Again

Around the world there have been many greetings in the form of pictures and videos applauding the work these brave souls have been doing. Not to be out done, the Mumbai Police too has come out with a commemoration of its own that too Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. style. Taking to its Twitter page, it shared a picture of a nurse in uniform with a huge 'Thank You Sister' written below.

Apart from the Mumbai Police, several Bollywood actors too took to social media to express their gratitude and respect for the nurses, among them, stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Diya Mirza, Sanjay Dutt, and Kajol.

Along with all the other frontline workers & the entire healthcare community, we’re grateful to the nurses who’re putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they’re doing for us #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/LHCREO3giD — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 12, 2020

Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!#InternationalNursesDay2020 #StayHomeKeepSafe #Healthcare #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/DQTm523W2s — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 12, 2020

So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can’t thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2020

Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 12, 2020

About International Nurses Day, it is a day that has been celebrated since 1965 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). It is also the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.