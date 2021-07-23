New Delhi: In a shocking video which has surfaced online, two Northeastern women are seen confronting a group of men who harassed the duo on streets outside a pub in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village. The incident happened when women were out meeting their friends and were waiting for their cab when a group of ‘middle-aged’ men approached. One of the men from the group asked the lady ‘Rate kya hai?’ (What is your rate?), assuming them to be sex workers.Also Read - Indira Gandhi's Typewritten Letter To JRD Tata Goes Viral, Industrialist Harsh Goenka Says 'Sheer Class!'

As the angry women slammed the middle-aged men and rebuked them for their actions, the group fled and apologised for their act.

The chairperson of DCW (Delhi Commission of Women) Swati Maliwal shared the videos and wrote, ”Came across a shameful video on social media wherein some women from the North East have alleged that a group of men have racially and sexually harassed them and asked, “Tumhara rate kya hai”. This is a very very serious matter, issuing Notice to Delhi Police to register FIR.”

Watch the video here: (Trigger Warning: Abusive Language)

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has been asked to register an FIR in the matter and to start a probe.

Swati Maliwal further said, “I saw this video on social media and was disgusted to see how the group of men were fearlessly harassing the girls. Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to the police seeking an FIR and probe in the matter.”

According to some media reports, the girls further said that their plight did not end with the men leaving. They narrate another discriminating incident from the same night when a police official intervened and asked them repeatedly about their destination when they were heading to a restaurant.

The police officer’s repeated question to one of them: “Are you a dancer?”

According to East Mojo, the two women, who have been living in Delhi for 5 and 2 years, said this was the first time they have faced such a situation of blatant sexism and racial discrimination.