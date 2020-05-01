Continuing to run high on emotions like all the other fans of his, Amul India came up with a cute doodle to pay tribute to “one of our finest actors”, Irrfan Khan. Two days after his death, fans remain broken-hearted and pour grief over the stellar star’s sudden demise due to cancer. Also Read - Trending News Today May 01, 2020: Famous Brazilian Writer-Lyricist Paulo Coelho Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Bhagavad Gita Quote, Says 'Wrote Song Based on The Book'

Roping in Irrfan’s character from Paan Singh Tomar, Angrezi Medium, Lunchbox and Piku, Amul shared the monochromic doodle with the words “Tumko yaad rakhenge guru hum… (We will remember you master…)” written in bold on the top. Amul captioned the picture, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of our finest actors… (sic).” Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Fans Get Automated Reply if They Message on His DM: 'Thank You For Touching My Life'

Recently, Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho asked netizens to “grieve not” as he paid his tribute to the legend with a quote from Bhagavad Gita. Pouring out his condolences on Twitter, the international celebrity writer seemed to be one of the many fans that the actor had across the world.

Known for his breakthrough performances in Talvar, Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and Hindi Medium among others, Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajani-directorial Angrezi Medium. Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm on Wednesday afternoon. The Internet’s grief was uncontained as fans across the globe poured out their sorrow on the sudden death of stellar Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan.

Now, a latest study has found out that while in India the online searches for the actor increased by 6,900 per cent, globally there was a surge of 6,200 per cent. Succumbing to his two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan passed away at 53 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Though buried physically, Irrfan will continue to be remembered for his inspiring journey from Doordarshan to Hollywood, his warm humble nature despite skyrocketing fame and that cheeky smile that always touched his eyes and fans hearts.