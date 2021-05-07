Ankara: After the controversial Dubai balcony photoshoot, a similar incident has now surfaced in Turkey where a group of Ukrainian models were caught pulling a naked stunt on a luxury boat. According to NY Post, a group of six models decided to recreate the infamous ‘Butt Squad’ Dubai photoshoot, by posing naked for hours on a boat. Notably, the incident has happened in the holy month of Ramadan which has created a lot of outrage among the locals. Also Read - Models Who Posed Naked on Dubai Balcony to be Kicked Out of Country, Photographer to be Deported Too

“The emergence of such an image during the lockdown and the month of Ramadan caused a great indignation. It is also a matter of curiosity about the people in the images wandering inappropriately on the boat in a relaxed state,” a report in Turkish newspaper Lider said.

The models accompanied by two men were seen in a variety of nude poses on the boat plying the waters of Göcek Bay, East2West reported, citing Lider , which said they intended to ‘mirror’ the high-rise balcony debacle in Dubai. One of the models can be seen taking off her bikini bottom while another pair can be seen lying topless on the bow of the boat. “Two of them were just making love,” a witness was quoted as saying.

One of the detained models told Sputnik News that the photoshoot was carried out on a yacht at sea to avoid the public gaze. However, she claims that a person sailing on another yacht managed to take pictures of them, which later went viral in Turkey.

Another model on the boat, identified as Julia Vetrova, posted a video message saying: “As we know, it is better not to do naked pics in Muslim countries. We understood this after the (Dubai) case with the balcony. But in fact we must make our own mistakes, to learn the lesson for sure. That is, if you want to do a naked photo in Turkey or other Muslim countries, do not do this – or only with maximum secrecy,” East2West News reported.

After the outrage, the models were detained and questioned for hours and all the six are now back in Kyiv.

Notably, a group of young women and a photographer were arrested for taking part in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai last month. Photos and video footage which caused quite a stir in the conservative United Arab Emirates, showed at least 18 foreign women posing naked in an apartment balcony in the Dubai Marina area.