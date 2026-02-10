Home

Do you know the last village on India-Pak border was part of Pakistan before 1971 war? Its name is…

The Indian village, which is now an integral tourist spot in Ladakh, was once part of Pakistan. Scroll down to know how to reach there.

Viral News: The partition of India-Pakistan comprises infinite stories. From struggle to conflict to resilience, people who fought the war understand it all. In all this, there’s one village, which has now become a famous tourist destination. The village is located close to the border and has attracted tourists from various countries for the raw scenes, culture, and unique history attached to it. It was initially part of Pakistan and was included in India after the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Here, we take you through the details of the last village of India on the India-Pakistan border, named Turtuk.

Turtuk: Last village on the India-Pakistan border

The last village on the India-Pakistan border is Turtuk. It’s situated in the Nubra tehsil, Leh district of Ladakh, on nearly 8 kilometres of the Line of Control (LoC). Initially, the village was a part of Pakistan and became a part of India after the Indo-Pak war of 1971. This led the army to take control of the village, which officially became part of India.

What’s special about Turtuk village?

The village, from a geographical aspect, lies in the Baltistan region, which has remained a part of the administration of Pakistan. However, five of its blocks fall within India. If you’re looking forward to finding something special about this village, let us tell you that it’s popular for apricots. The people here speak languages like Hindi, Balti, and Ladakhi.

The village became open for tourists in the year 2010. It’s one village which gives insights into the Balti culture to the tourists, and they can easily find homestays and guest houses here.

Where to stay and how to reach Turtuk?

The village has several affordable options for travellers, as they can opt for guesthouses and homestays. The experience of staying with people dwelling inside Balti culture is a major highlight. If you want to know the way to reach this place, we’ve got you covered. The tourists have to get an Inner Line Permit from the Leh District Administration.

