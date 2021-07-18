After a British Twitter user shared a picture of what he considered a bad road, people from all over the world have been sharing photos of roads with potholes from their countries. The pothole-roads from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ireland put the ‘bad road from Britain’ to shame.Also Read - Viral Video: Makeup Artist Creates Mind Boggling Optical Illusion on Face. Netizens Are Shook | Watch

A day ago, Twitter user 'No Context Brits' posted the photo of a patched-up road in Britain that had a lot of potholes filled covered with tar. "Only in Britain would a road look like this," the tweet said.

Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021

This tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site with over 24k retweets, 87k likes and 4.8k replies. The post has now turned into a viral thread as Twitter users from around the world are posting pictures of roads filled with potholes from their respective countries in the comments.

The commenters tweeting the photos are trying to explain to the Twitter user who posted the first photo complaining about British roads that other countries might be having it much worse.

Here are some of the comments showing pothole-filled roads from various countries:

Meanwhile in Argentina, we celebrate our pothole’s birthdays. pic.twitter.com/0NwpUDQzHZ — vadreitor (@VadraSebastian) July 17, 2021

Karachi, Pakistan:

There’s a place called Karachi. pic.twitter.com/vRzYfFOnUV — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 17, 2021

*Laughs in Pakistan roads*

Try to visit Karachi and you would know the pain. pic.twitter.com/BYx4BRWUFw — Mashood Paracha (@mashood) July 17, 2021

Ireland:

Russia:

*laughs in Russian roads*

At least, yours have patches, mate. pic.twitter.com/XH6bYIJePs — Legs of a man (@shitfuc67100696) July 17, 2021

India:

At least they try to patch it up. Meanwhile here in India.. pic.twitter.com/KLWoBJOtfO — Dillan (@Dillan_Dsouza23) July 17, 2021

Nigeria:

This is Akute in Ogun State Nigeria. Levels pic.twitter.com/HFMSMisa4W — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) July 17, 2021

These are federal roads (interstate highways) in Nigeria.

Nigerian roads are so bad, potholes rep the map. pic.twitter.com/renAgW4XeI — Prince (@DiceyPrince_) July 17, 2021

It’s not even up for debate,Nigeria has the worst roads! Pot holes so savage they form the Nigerian map! Check 1st frame,then look up our map pic.twitter.com/7WwC9Etwph — Jenas (@Ayodelebiodun) July 17, 2021

South Africa:

you would really like uruguay huh pic.twitter.com/IbjnJ4FcMk — lina (@lemon_sucking) July 17, 2021

Florida, Uruguay, Thailand and Washington DC:

In Florida, we don’t bother with baby potholes.

Ours are full-fledged van-eating sink holes. pic.twitter.com/eAt0tR8zI5 — Aiming Higher (@AimingHigher11) July 17, 2021

you would really like uruguay huh pic.twitter.com/IbjnJ4FcMk — lina (@lemon_sucking) July 17, 2021

Greetings from Washington DC. There was a pothole on Capitol Hill a few years back that had a mattress in it pic.twitter.com/AxNazppDnP — Jay Rouse (@JayRouseDC) July 17, 2021

Kuwait, others:

*laughs in Kuwaiti with a rich tone* pic.twitter.com/TfkPzPIjBi — Moayad H (@moayadcom) July 17, 2021

*guffaws in Kazakh with a strange foreign accent* pic.twitter.com/NQAcqlyCUu — Maxwell Lamb (@Panopticrat) July 17, 2021

In Asheville, North Carolina, we call this long term parking. pic.twitter.com/PemHkx0UTo — Sparky134 (@Sparky1343) July 18, 2021

At least you can drive on it. This beauty is in Jackson, MS. Been there a little while. pic.twitter.com/NGpu1JWYIL — catlawfin (@catlawfin) July 17, 2021

