After a British Twitter user shared a picture of what he considered a bad road, people from all over the world have been sharing photos of roads with potholes from their countries. The pothole-roads from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Ireland put the 'bad road from Britain' to shame.
A day ago, Twitter user 'No Context Brits' posted the photo of a patched-up road in Britain that had a lot of potholes filled covered with tar. "Only in Britain would a road look like this," the tweet said.
Also Read - World's Oldest Whiskey Bottle Sold at Auction For Over Rs 1 Crore
This tweet went viral on the micro-blogging site with over 24k retweets, 87k likes and 4.8k replies. The post has now turned into a viral thread as Twitter users from around the world are posting pictures of roads filled with potholes from their respective countries in the comments.
The commenters tweeting the photos are trying to explain to the Twitter user who posted the first photo complaining about British roads that other countries might be having it much worse.
Here are some of the comments showing pothole-filled roads from various countries:
Karachi, Pakistan:
Ireland:
Russia:
India:
Nigeria:
South Africa:
Florida, Uruguay, Thailand and Washington DC:
Kuwait, others:
Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia: