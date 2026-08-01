Twin brothers, twin sisters, twin priests: Kerala unique wedding goes viral, Internet says ‘God has a funny way of advertising marriage’

Twin brothers married twin sisters in a rare wedding ceremony in Kerala that became an internet sensation—not just because of the couples, but also because twin priests officiated the wedding.

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Twin brothers, twin sisters, twin priests: Kerala unique wedding goes viral, Internet says 'God has a funny way of advertising marriage' (Photo Credit: X@Sachinettiyil)

One of the famous cultural beliefs is that marriages are made in heaven. And this story will make you believe even more. We have all attended a wedding once in our lives, where the bride could be sitting in a bridal lehenga while the groom can be seen beside her, surrounded by many relatives and family friends. While a section of guests look out for the menu to satisfy their appetite. However, this wedding was extremely rare. This wedding will not be remembered for the flowers, decoration, music, or food but… read the story below to know more.

What was the unusual part of the wedding?

The wedding held in Kerala’s Changanassery will be remembered for something far rarer. Almost every key role was shared by twins. The wedding ceremony was held at the Changanassery Metropolitan Church on Thursday. Akhil K Thomas held the hand of Magi Mary Thomas, while his twin brother, Nikhil K Thomas, stood beside him with Magi’s twin sister, Maria Mary Thomas. What caught the attention was not the couple but the priest, as twin priests led the ceremony and twin altar boys, Jeron James and Johon James from Pala, assisted them.

The grooms, Akhil and Nikhil, are the twin sons of Kunjumon Thomas and Jomol of Vettuparambil, Changanassery, according to the PTI report. The brides, Magi and Maria, are the twin daughters of Tomichan and Marykutty of Kumbuluvelil, Kulathoor, in Pathanamthitta district. The two brothers work in the Merchant Navy, while the sisters are employed in the IT sector.

Meanwhile, the twin priests were named as Fr Anto Pezhumkattil and Fr Ajo. According to the PTI report, Pezhumkattil of the Kanjirappally Diocese officiated the marriage. Talking about the rare wedding, the altar was twin brothers Jeron James and Johon James from Pala.

While, the idea of having twins in every important role was not accidental. It was the twin sisters’ efforts that led to this unusual wedding. The twin sisters themselves searched for twin priests and eventually found them through a Church in Kothanalloor here, which is well known for gatherings of twins. “It had been our dream since childhood to have a wedding surrounded by twins,” the sisters told PTI.

How are netizens reacting to the viral wedding?

“Our parents and family also wished for it. Jesus Christ made it happen. When we invited the priests, they immediately agreed to come.” The priests, too, described the ceremony as one they would always remember.

“Officiating at the wedding of twins is very special,” they said. “It is an experience that gives us memories for a lifetime. Such occasions remind us of goodness and togetherness,” they told a news channel. The photo has gone viral. Several users have commented on the viral photo. A user wrote,”This is ready for the Guinness Book of records!” Another user wrote, “God has a funny way of advertising marriage, I see .” “Blessed miraculous pairings! Backstory would be welcome!,” a third netizen wrote.