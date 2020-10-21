Twin girls who were born joined at the head have returned home to Pakistan following a successful operation at a London hospital last year. The girls, who were born by caesarean section, were craniopagus twins, with their skulls and blood vessels fused together. Also Read - Three Killed, 15 Injured in Explosion in Multi-storey Building in Karachi

As per a BBC report, Safa and Marwa Bibi, aged three and a half, were separated in February 2019 following three major surgeries totaling more than 50 hours. A total of 100 people at Great Ormond Street Hospital were involved in their care.

The first operation took place in October 2018, when the girls were just 19 months old.

After the third and final surgery, the twins had been living in London with their mother and uncle and a private Pakistani businessman Murtaza Lakhani had been taking care of all their expenses including medical.

Unfortunately, the girls’ father had died of a heart attack while their mother was pregnant with them,

Their mother Zainab Bibi, told the BBC she was delighted to be taking them back to the rest of their family.