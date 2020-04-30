Mumbai: Just when we were mourning the untimely and shocking death of actor Irrfan Khan, another terrible news presented itself this morning. Leaving the entire country and Bollywood in grief, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at 67 in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side, after battling prolonged illness. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67 in Mumbai Hospital

A day before, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said the actor was taken to H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after some breathing difficulties.

The devastating news was broke by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter who wrote, “Rishi Kapoor… gone… passed away. I am destroyed !”

Many notable personalities, and other people on social media paid their condolences to the veteran actor and mourned the loss

Can't believe it #RishiKapoor

Salute to your spirit to keep fighting 🙏

We all love you,

You inspired and entertained us with your magical performances over decades

Will remember you fondly 🙏 — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) April 30, 2020

Shocked by the untimely demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a legend on screen & entertained the audiences for decades. He will always continue to inspire budding actors & will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/qLLx3eybxG — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) April 30, 2020

A very big loss..

Such an amazing talent man..

Can't believe man..

RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/3gEwE2ddbr — . (@IndomitableRVS) April 30, 2020

More shocking news from the Indian cinema fraternity. Legendary actor and the most charming #RishiKapoor sir passes away at the age of 67🙏 May his soul RIP! @chintskap #RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/lBOPVIOMl2 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 30, 2020

A childhood icon, so bubbly and one of the friendliest people I have met. Always waved to you first. And what a second wind as an actor! In grief. #RishiKapoor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

This is the darkest week of #Bollywood. Sad to hear the ultimate demised of veteran actor #RishiKapoor after #IrrfanKhan. My sincere tribute and condolence to the families of both the legend. 🙏🏻#RIPRishiKapoor #RIPIrrfanKhan. pic.twitter.com/WtZY2mjBXq — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 30, 2020

Terrible news of Rishi Kapoor passing away. An actor par excellence, who charmed generations of Indians with his fabulous work in Cinema! He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his loved ones & fans across the world. Om Shanti. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/X8wA9cy5QO — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) April 30, 2020

2020 PLEASE GO BACK PLEASE, WHAT THE FUCK ON EARTH IS HAPPENING FIRST #IrrfanKhan NOW #RishiKapoor THE HECK IS GOING ON? IM SO SHOCKED.

Rest In Peace Legends of #Bollywood. You will be missed a lot… pic.twitter.com/3U5mAdXJPs — 🍒cherry| #HappyJessicaDay (@chuvyess) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken to learn about #RishiKapoor .Met him last before he went to US at a friends house where we laughed at length on politics & Twitter. @mvadera & my condolences to Randhir ,Rajiv, Kapoor siblings, daughter Ridhima ,son in law Bharat, wife Neetuji, son Ranbir. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/S4KZpwFIAE — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) April 30, 2020

The last time both were pictured together. India lost 2 big actors in just 24 hours. RIP 🙏 Heartbreaking! Two days in a row. We have lost another star.#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhanRIP #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/85IPBtZNVc — Venus (Stay Home) Covid 19 (@VinasSmile) April 30, 2020

Not a good morning to wake up too yesterday was irfan khan 😢and today it’s Rishi kapoor 😢 ! RIP boys for you both will be missed . Legends gone too soon ! 2020 go away now. #IrrfanKhan #RishiKapoor 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/WnPEC1Sstq — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) April 30, 2020

Notably, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix and his last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The legendary actor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The news of Kapoor’s demise comes a day after Bollywood suffered another setback with versatile actor Irrfan Khan losing battle of life after battling a rare form of cancer for two years.

It indeed is a terrible year and our hearts can’t take anymore!