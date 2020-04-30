Mumbai: Just when we were mourning the untimely and shocking death of actor Irrfan Khan, another terrible news presented itself this morning. Leaving the entire country and Bollywood in grief, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday at 67 in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side, after battling prolonged illness. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67 in Mumbai Hospital
A day before, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said the actor was taken to H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after some breathing difficulties.
The devastating news was broke by megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter who wrote, “Rishi Kapoor… gone… passed away. I am destroyed !”
Many notable personalities, and other people on social media paid their condolences to the veteran actor and mourned the loss
Notably, Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the web series The Body on Netflix and his last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
The legendary actor is survived by wife and actor Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
The news of Kapoor’s demise comes a day after Bollywood suffered another setback with versatile actor Irrfan Khan losing battle of life after battling a rare form of cancer for two years.
It indeed is a terrible year and our hearts can’t take anymore!