New Delhi: The Twitter handle of Asaduddin Owaisi's party the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was hacked on Sunday. However, the account was restored a few hours later. Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi is the president of the AIMIM.

During the time it was hacked, the name of @aimim_national's account was changed from AIMIM to ELON MUSK. The profile picture was also changed from AIMIM's party logo to a funny picture of Billionaire Elon Musk wearing sunglasses.

In a now-deleted tweet, when the hackers were tweeting as the fake Elon Musk, the account said, "I am very excited about the prospect of using cryptocurrency, not just as a money equivalent, but using it as a way to earn something as a result of doing some type of work. Love Crypto."

Here are the screenshots of the tweets posted by hackers: