Beginning on Saturday June 13, 2020, Twitter trend #ExposeBillGates gained steam after activist groups and non-partisan coalition of alternative media organizations reportedly called for a Global Day of Action to spill the beans on Microsoft Corporation's co-founder Bill Gates' alleged crimes against humanity and to control his agenda. By Sunday, Twitter broke like never before as netizens trended #ExposeBillGates by spilling out his alleged crimes on the Internet.

As per theconsciousresistance.com, "Gates' family also has ties to discredited eugenics science and believes billionaires like him should help reduce the world's population." Sharing links to "The Bill Gates documentary series" from The Corbett Report, the activists also encouraged netizens to read "The Bill Gates investigation" from The Last American Vagabond.

By Sunday, over 178k Twitterati were tweeting about exposing Bill Gates. Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user sarcastically wrote, "Hello Useless Eaters! As your unqualified, non-elected, Global Human Health Overlord, I like to flaunt my position of power to decide who gets to live and more importantly …. who gets to die."#ExposeBillGates#Covid19 #SayNoToBillGates (sic)", another tweeted, "We are being systematically poisoned by Bill Gates. #ExposeBillGates (sic)" and yet another lashed, "#ExposeBillGates Why is he not in prison for crimes against humanity and practicing medicine without a license (sic)."

Check out Twitter’s reaction here:

Hello Useless Eaters! As your unqualified, non-elected, Global Human Health Overlord, I like to flaunt my position of power to decide who gets to live and more importantly …. who gets to die.”#ExposeBillGates#Covid19 #SayNoToBillGates pic.twitter.com/t6hJA05giR — Ian56 (@Ian56789) June 13, 2020

We are being systematically poisoned by Bill Gates.#ExposeBillGates pic.twitter.com/4KNkOlTep5 — Marchella (@1Marchella) June 13, 2020

#ExposeBillGates Why is he not in prison for crimes against humanity and practicing medicine without a license pic.twitter.com/WhbmxUFqWy — SereneAquamarine (@AQUAB23) June 13, 2020

As their #CoronapLandemic collapses in broad daylight we 97% empathic people have the chance to free ourselves from the enslavement of 3% psychopaths by exposing one of the masters of the universe’s command personnel.#ExposeBillGates Global Day of Actionhttps://t.co/gdKnABflbF — Thomas Binder, MD (@Thomas_Binder) June 10, 2020

Every day is a great day to #ExposeBillGates. Glad to see it trending. Couldn’t pick just one meme, so here are a few favorites. Gates knows he is on borrowed time. pic.twitter.com/qB0My7JqiD — Shirtless Pundit 🇺🇸 (@zachhaller) June 13, 2020

Bill Gates gets off on power & control.

Like just about every other Oligarch. It’s not difficult to recognize a psychopath.

Just open your eyes. “We take genetically modified organisms & then inject them straight into little kids arms”#ExposeBillGates pic.twitter.com/YCHas29pb2 — Ian56 (@Ian56789) June 13, 2020

I see that #ExposeBillGates is trending. I’m heartened by this bcos I’ve followed his wife’s work in Africa for almost 10years and I’ve been trying to expose their population control agenda in Africa.

I wrote about them in my book “Target Africa”. Read it! These people hate us. pic.twitter.com/zu1t7eZ5fz — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 13, 2020

What Bill Gates, Big Pharma & media don’t want you to know: You are 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 if you have insufficient vitamin D There is no money in Vitamins for Big Pharma or Bill Gates Tell Bill Gates to go to hell

A vaccine is NOT required#ExposeBillGates pic.twitter.com/yLu1m53oJV — Ian56 (@Ian56789) June 13, 2020

Last month, hacker activist group or hacktivists – Anonymous re-emerged on May 31 enraged with George Floyd’s murder and criticising the US police system, decided to expose its many crimes to the world. Going on, Anonymous furbished ‘proof’ against everything the Internet had asked including separate files on US President Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein’s child trafficking ring. Apart from Trump, Anonymous named celebrities like Bill Gates, Naomi Campbell, Bill Clinton, Chris Tucker, the Kennedy’s and Mick Jagger’s involvement with Epstein while also calling out the Princes, countless CEOs and other influential and powerful people. All this connected dots to Epstein’s fearlessness in facing prosecution when he was alive.