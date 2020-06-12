With migrants still walking home reportedly and the lack of ventilators amid alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the tip of the ice berg for frustated citizens during these desperate times was a picture of villagers huddled around an LED TV to watch Home Minister Amit Shah‘s virtual rally ahead of West Bengal elections. Affixed to a bamboo shrub and appended to metal pole in remote West Bengal, the viral picture unleashed a storm on social media platforms as reports of Bhartiya Janta Party splurging crores to install more than 70,000 smart TVs and at least 15,000 big LED screens in the state surfaced. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election 2020: 'We Are United,' Says Ashok Gehlot, Accuses BJP of Horse-trading in Rajasthan

Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the netizens lashed out at the party for ignoring migrant crisis and COVID-19 catastrophe. While one user wrote, "For West Bengal election campaign,Bjp can spend 25000 rupees for one LED's in the village bushes but can't put 7500 rupees in the account of poor, migrant workers even they can't be sent their homes by train or any other transport.The public will remember such lowly politics (sic)", another tweeted, "100s of crores that BJP & JDU are spending on Amit Shah's rally today by putting up 72000 LED screens across Bihar was more than enough to: bring all the workers back to Bihar provide free food to the poor expand health infra in Bihar But BJP-JDU don't care for people! (sic)" and yet another lashed, "BJP : Central government is paying 85% of fare, was not able to backup their claim in SC. Can't arranged buses/train for the migrants. Also BJP : Arranged 72, 000 LED for Amit Shah campaign, within hours to make sure the rally will be grand (sic)."

Check out Twitter's reaction on the news here:

At the heat of the clash between India and China at the border which prompted the central government to dissuade people from buying Chinese goods, netizens also lashed at BJP for buying the LED screens made in China. Earlier on Sunday, Shah had launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for criticising the Centre over COVID-19 crisis. “The central government announced a package of Rs 1,70,000 crore, but what did the Opposition do?” he asked.