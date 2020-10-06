US President Donald Trump has officially been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center following his coronavirus diagnosis and he is back at the White House. Upon his return, Trump removed his mask for a photo op, despite still being very much infected with a highly contagious disease. However, it was not a pretty scene. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Nears 6.7 Million, Deaths Soar to 1,03,569; Positivity Rate Declines | Key Points
Pictures and videos show the US president Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center and gasping for breath.
One user wrote,"Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having difficulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine."
Watch the video:
Many slammed him for removing his mask for the photo-op and also risking his family and staff to the infectious disease. Many opined that he should have stayed at the hospital itself.
The video has gone viral and ‘Gasping’ has started trending on Twitter as many Americans believe the president’s condition is worse than he wants people to believe.
Here is how people reacted: