US President Donald Trump has officially been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center following his coronavirus diagnosis and he is back at the White House. Upon his return, Trump removed his mask for a photo op, despite still being very much infected with a highly contagious disease. However, it was not a pretty scene. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Nears 6.7 Million, Deaths Soar to 1,03,569; Positivity Rate Declines | Key Points

Pictures and videos show the US president Trump climbing a set of stairs at the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center and gasping for breath. Also Read - Schools, Colleges Reopening News: This is Why Normal Classes in Delhi Will Remain Suspended Till October 31

One user wrote,”Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having difficulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine.” Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia Gets Discharged From Hyderabad Hospital, to Live in Self Isolation From Now

Watch the video:

Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having diffulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/VXxSh1BNuO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 6, 2020

Many slammed him for removing his mask for the photo-op and also risking his family and staff to the infectious disease. Many opined that he should have stayed at the hospital itself.

The video has gone viral and ‘Gasping’ has started trending on Twitter as many Americans believe the president’s condition is worse than he wants people to believe.

Here is how people reacted:

First thing Orange Mussolini does upon returning to the White House is take off his mask Call it like it is. This man is a bio terrorist. RT if you agree#COVIDIOT #TrumpCovid19 pic.twitter.com/7CLiFDVILB — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 5, 2020

‘Gasping’ is trending and he’s gonna see it and get mad and keep trying to prove us wrong. If we play our cards right, we might be able to bully him into carrying a bunch of bowling balls or trying to do jumping jacks. https://t.co/h7lslkSjMQ — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) October 6, 2020

As someone who knows what it looks like when my Mom needs her oxygen,& or a breathing treatment, since age 5. The gasping for a breath, not being able to get air to your lungs, the struggle for air.This liar is not OK, &he is sure as hell is not immune!#COVIDIOT #GaspingForAir https://t.co/gea1ESQWip — Cady D. (@cady_cate) October 6, 2020

It is acceptable to be furious about Trump & his current actions. Acting as if COVID19 is no big deal; walking around maskless without any regard for infecting others while he should be quarantined. Take your furor to the polls.#COVIDIOT #TrumpCovid19 #VoteBidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/3wWvpJB00E — Maverick (@Isellmpls) October 6, 2020

As a Covid survivor, I remember that gasp for air. I couldn't complete sentences without running gasping for air. Trump's lung function will crash in 3 days. Trump is a #COVIDIOT who's risking his life by leaving the hospital to return to the White House. pic.twitter.com/St8CR3zRQy — Yarnie 🌹 (@TweetingYarnie) October 6, 2020