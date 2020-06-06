Continuing to lock horns ever since Twitter conducted its first ever fact check and flagged two of Donald Trump‘s tweets, CEO Jack Dorsey and the US President locked horns again, this time over “copyright” issues. On Friday night, Trump tweeted that his campaign video was pulled down by the micro-blogging site and made other allegations which Dorsey was quick to call “not true”. Also Read - It's Official: Joe Biden Clinches Democrats' Nomination For US Presidential Polls

Not just Twitter but other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram too disabled Trump's campaign tribute video to George Floyd after the complaints. Tweeted by Trump's campaign on Wednesday, the three minutes 45 seconds long video has Trump speaking in the background while it showed pictures and videos of the aftermath of George Floyd's death including protest marches and instances of violence.

Also shared on Trump's YouTube channel and his campaign's Facebook page, the video garnered over 1.4 million views combined. However, Trump tweeted late on Friday night, "Twitter Pulls Trump Campaign Video of President Showing Empathy For Peaceful Protesters https://davidharrisjr.com/rich/twitter-pulls-trump-campaign-video-of-president-showing-empathy-for-peaceful-protesters/ They are fighting hard for the Radical Left Democrats. A one sided battle. Illegal. Section 230! (sic)"

Quick to retort, Dorsey tweeted, “Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder.”

Not true and not illegal. This was pulled because we got a DMCA complaint from copyright holder. https://t.co/RAsaYng71a — jack (@jack) June 6, 2020

In his tweet, Trump again mentioned Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which says that ‘no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.’ Recently, Trump even signed an executive order which will empower the federal authorities to penalise companies like Facebook or Twitter for suspending users or removing content, for example, by claiming that doing so violates free speech.