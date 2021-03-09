New Delhi: Over the weekend, Twitter CEO and billionaire Jack Dorsey announced to sell his very first tweet in the form of a unique form of cryptocurrency, and bid has now reached more than $2,67,000 (nearly Rs 2 crore). Interestingly, just this one tweet is more expensive than cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s luxury Ferrari car which was once bid for Rs 1.2 crore. Notably, a Surat builder had bought Tendulkar’s swanky Ferrari car in 2011, which was presented to the Master-Blaster by Michael Schumacher, when he equalled Sir Don Bradman’s record of 29 Test centuries. Also Read - This 10-Second Video Clip Has Been Sold For a Whopping Rs 48.4 Crore, What's Special About It?

Coming back to the expensive tweet, Dorsey listed his first post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Dorsey also tweeted with a bidding link to NFT through a platform called Valuables.

The tweet which was written on March 22, 2006, reads, ”just setting up my twttr”. Check out the tweet here:

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

What are NFTs?

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. The NFT refers to a unit of currency on the Blockchain, the way cryptocurrency like Bitcoin is bought and sold.

According to the “Valuables @Cent” platform, buying a tweet entails purchasing “a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator.” “There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever.”

Non-fungible mean you can’t exchange it for another thing of equal value. Dorsey’s 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.

Just recently, a 10-second video clip was sold for a whopping Rs 48.4 crore ($6.6 million) in London.Notably, this video, also a non-fungible token by digital artist Beeple was authenticated by blockchain.

(With IANS Inputs)