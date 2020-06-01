New Delhi: As protests rage across the US and several parts of the world to condemn the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter has become the roaring slogan against racism. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Facebook Employees Join Protest Against 'no Action' on Trump Post

Many celebrities and people alike have expressed outrage at police brutality and long history of violence against blacks with the powerful hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Now, Twitter has also extended its support to the movement and changed its background and its display picture in solidarity with thousands of protestors.

Twitter has changed its bio to “#BlackLivesMatter” and changed its display picture from a blue bird to a black coloured bird.

Earlier too, Twitter had showcased its support for the protests by retweeting a post from Twitter Together that reads, ”Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis.”

Racism does not adhere to social distancing. Amid the already growing fear and uncertainty around the pandemic, this week has again brought attention to something perhaps more pervasive: the long-standing racism and injustices faced by Black and Brown people on a daily basis. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8zKPlDnacY — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) May 29, 2020

Similarly, Instagram has also changed its display picture and cover image to back which says, ‘#ShareBlackStories’.

Notably, the #BlackLivesMatter movement started in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted of shooting an African-American man Trayvon Martin in 2012.

It later gained momentum in 2014, after two other black men, Eric Garner and Michael Brown were killed by police.