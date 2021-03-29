New Delhi: Popular microblogging website Twitter is down again. Thousands of users have been complaining for the past hour that they are unable to access their Twitter handles. According to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, s many as 18,000 users reported issues as the social media platform faced an outage. Also Read - Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Claiming Tesla Could be Biggest Firm in 'A Few Months'

"Taking forever to load tweets on app and website," said a user with Twitter handle @WillontheRadio.

"There was an issue that disrupted our service for a short time earlier today, but we've fixed it," a Twitter spokesperson said shortly after.

Last week, services on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram had been down for more than 30 minutes across the globe. People raised their complaints on Twitter as they could not send messages or post anything on Instagram.