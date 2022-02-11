New Delhi: The services of the microblogging site Twitter and Google’s video-sharing platform YouTube, were restored after a brief shut down on Friday evening, with netizens across the globe reporting outrage. “We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!” tweeted Twitter support’s official account after the services were restored.Also Read - #AirtelDown: Twitter Users Complain About Airtel 4G, Broadband & WiFi Outage, Post Hilarious Memes

We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 11, 2022

After the services were restored, here's how users reacted:

Thought my phone is dying for a sec. — katlego L (@katlegoBright) February 11, 2022

Ohhhhhh Bhai, aisa mat kiya karo 👍👍🍺 stress levels bohot badh jaate hai 😁 — GUERRIER 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@porcupine1975) February 11, 2022

Triggered PTSD in Nigerians pic.twitter.com/xJW2Hwj4LI — a tired flower (@Fkayman_) February 11, 2022

The microblogging site started reporting issues around 08:10 PM (IST), according to the website istheservicedown.in. People across counties complained about it on other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram that they couldn’t get the app or website to load.

According to the heat map, reports related to issues in the functioning of witter were being reported from England, Cannada, France, Mexico, the US, India among other countries. Problems with the social media site were recorded across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

According to istheservicedown. in, of the problems reported, 54% related to problems with the website, 23% were related to site showing error, while 33% were related to problems with Twitter’s login.