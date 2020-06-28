While in a huge retrenchment exercise amid COVID-19, Zomato had laid off 520 employees or 13 per cent of its workforce last month, many working with the food delivering platform in Kolkata are quitting jobs now to protest against the India-China face off. The incident comes at the heels of China’s killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Also Read - 'Utterly Butterly' Celebrations! Amul Hands Over EPL Trophy to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp-Jordan Henderson Even Before Final Match With Manchester City

Zomato had reportedly raised 150 million from Ant Financial, a part of Chinese major Alibaba. While this investment was recent, Ant Financial had invested USD 210 million in Zomato in 2018, for a 14.7 per cent stake in the food delivery major. Also Read - Enemies in Ladakh Have Been Taught a Befitting Lesson, Says PM Modi, Lauds Indian Soldiers on Mann ki Baat

Calling out China for making profits out of India while attacking its very soldiers, Zomato employees in Kolkata staged a protest at Behala on Saturday. From burning their official T-shirts to some even claiming to have quit their jobs as Zomato employees, the agitators urged people to stop ordering food via the company. Also Read - COVID-19: With The Highest Single-day Jump of 19,906 Cases, India's Tally Reaches 5,28,859; Death Toll Over 16,000 | Key Points

Earlier, Kolkata protesters became the butt of all jokes on Twitter for carrying out anti-China rally with US map on poster. Once again giving enough content to netizens, Twitter saw itself flooded with memes after the news of the protest went viral.

Check out Twitter’s meme fest on the protest here:

#Zomato

Ladakh stand-off: Zomato employees burn company T-shirts in protest.

Zomato Employees right now: pic.twitter.com/GwvMbsWtXS — Ash Tweets (@AshKumrawat) June 28, 2020

#Zomato bois to redmi buyers on sale out in 12 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iCrUtdyHQb — Politics Fantta (@PFantta) June 28, 2020

#Zomato is an Indian company where Chinese companies has invested, like they invested in HDFC BANK ! How many of us are closing our salary accounts in HDFC ? Peace out. — Shiv Grover (@ShivGrover) June 28, 2020

Regional Manager of Zomato to his employees:#Zomato pic.twitter.com/YRxrtrrXj1 — Uddeshya Kumar (@ud998) June 28, 2020

I have a serious question for people itching to boycott #Zomato. Why was Chinese funding allowed in the first place? why didn’t start up India program invest in Indian start ups? — Corpus Callosum (@YashHRatanpal) June 28, 2020

It is yet to be confirmed whether the protesters were among those who were laid off in May. However, a protester told PTI that they would rather starve than work for Zomato or companies that have investment from China. Another shared, “Chinese companies are making profits from here and attacking the Army of our country. They are trying to grab our land. This cannot be allowed.”