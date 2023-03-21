Twitter Erupts With Memes After Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan, And Parts Of India
The name is Quake, Earthquake, and I make you Shaken and Stirred!
Earthquake: No sooner did the earthquake rattle Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of India, the microblogging site Twitter is flooded with memes.
Sharing some of the most snazzy and creative memes with you.
Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma @Dal_Bati_Curma: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”:
People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake
in Delhi:pic.twitter.com/RI1dmG8tAj
— ⭐ (@superking1815) March 21, 2023
Tanisha Bansal @tanneeshozz: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”
People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/TiI2yKNsl5
— Tanisha Bansal (@tanneeshozz) March 21, 2023
Himanshu Pareek
@Sports_Himanshu
Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake
Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/qswKYggwcK
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023
Ankit Narang
@smiling_buddhha
Gareebo ka siesmograph.
#earthquake
#DelhiNCR
Gareebo ka siesmograph.#earthquake#DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/SNPpeUnOiY
— Ankit Narang (@smiling_buddhha) March 21, 2023
Himanshu Pareek
@Sports_Himanshu
North Indian people to #earthquake in every 2nd week.
North Indian people to #earthquake in every 2nd week. pic.twitter.com/9N0Tr14MKS
— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023
Pakistan Tourism
@PakistanJannatt
·
38m
Massive earthquake in Lahore
#earthquake
Massive earthquake in Lahore#earthquake pic.twitter.com/nBxIJPKlny
— Pakistan Tourism (@PakistanJannatt) March 21, 2023
I hope everyone is ok.Did you feel Earthquake……#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HoyyJyNa1m
— Diptiman Yadav (@Diptiman_yadav9) March 21, 2023
Delhi Se Hoon BC
@delhichatter
·
53m
Delhites right now
#earthquake
Delhites right now #earthquakepic.twitter.com/LQqkgWPqn1
— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) March 21, 2023
Major D P Singh
@MajDPSingh
·
29m
Thank God.
Bach gayi
Hope this brings a smile on tense faces.
#earthquake
Bhupinder Soni
@Bhupinder_35
Whole Noida is out of their Homes
#Earthquake
Whole Noida is out of their Homes #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Ls7jLIWFlR
— Bhupinder Soni (@Bhupinder_35) March 21, 2023
Prayag
@theprayagtiwari
Just feel this video #Earthquake
Just feel this video #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/A3Y2uvq3ms
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 21, 2023
Ashutosh Srivastava
@sri_ashutosh08
Samip Rajguru
@samiprajguru
My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake
My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/8w7knxcJ2H
— Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) March 21, 2023
Anuj Mishra
@anujmishra003
·
1h
·
God to Delhi, NCR people
God to Delhi, NCR people #earthquake #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/NPCBcfAiy3
— Anuj Mishra (@anujmishra003) March 21, 2023
people near delhi coming to twitter to check if there is an #earthquake #भूकंप
.
.
.
.
.
दिल्ली एनसीआर
Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/NNVmOHPaLP
— ruchika naarang (@ZaftigRuchi) March 21, 2023
People explaining how dangerous the earthquake was. Meanwhile me#earthquake #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/dSmFSX0jbK
— (भारतवासी) (@mauryaspeakss) March 21, 2023
Strong Tremors of Earthquake in Delhi NCR. This time it’s tremor shaked me as well. Be Safe… #Earthquake #DelhiNCR #EarthquakeInNCR #EarthquakeinDelhi #DelhiNews #Delhi #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/fWDjSzM2HI
— Harish Deshmukh (@DeshmukhHarish9) March 21, 2023
Delhi-ncr 😭😭#earthquake #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/pWK7qDQ81R
— YNG BASSII (@bassamahmad0) March 21, 2023
