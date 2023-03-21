Top Recommended Stories

Twitter Erupts With Memes After Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan, And Parts Of India

The name is Quake, Earthquake, and I make you Shaken and Stirred!

Updated: March 21, 2023 11:49 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Earthquake means a meme fest on Twitter. You guys too have your share of shaken and stirred!

Earthquake: No sooner did the earthquake rattle Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of India, the microblogging site Twitter is flooded with memes.

Sharing some of the most snazzy and creative memes with you.

Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma @Dal_Bati_Curma: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”:

Tanisha Bansal @tanneeshozz: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”


Himanshu Pareek
@Sports_Himanshu
Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake


Ankit Narang
@smiling_buddhha
Gareebo ka siesmograph.
#earthquake
#DelhiNCR


Himanshu Pareek
@Sports_Himanshu
North Indian people to #earthquake in every 2nd week.

Pakistan Tourism
@PakistanJannatt
Massive earthquake in Lahore

#earthquake

Delhi Se Hoon BC
@delhichatter
Delhites right now
#earthquake

Major D P Singh
@MajDPSingh
Thank God.

Bach gayi

Hope this brings a smile on tense faces.

#earthquake

Bhupinder Soni
@Bhupinder_35
Whole Noida is out of their Homes

#Earthquake

Prayag
@theprayagtiwari
Just feel this video #Earthquake


Ashutosh Srivastava
@sri_ashutosh08
Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake


Samip Rajguru
@samiprajguru
My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake


Anuj Mishra
@anujmishra003
God to Delhi, NCR people

Published Date: March 21, 2023 11:05 PM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 11:49 PM IST

