Twitter Erupts With Memes After Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan, And Parts Of India

The name is Quake, Earthquake, and I make you Shaken and Stirred!

Earthquake means a meme fest on Twitter. You guys too have your share of shaken and stirred!

Earthquake: No sooner did the earthquake rattle Pakistan, Afghanistan, and parts of India, the microblogging site Twitter is flooded with memes.

Sharing some of the most snazzy and creative memes with you.

Dal Baati Churma Rajasthani Surma @Dal_Bati_Curma: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”:

People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake

in Delhi:pic.twitter.com/RI1dmG8tAj — ⭐ (@superking1815) March 21, 2023

Tanisha Bansal @tanneeshozz: “People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi”

People running to Twitter to confirm the #earthquake in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/TiI2yKNsl5 — Tanisha Bansal (@tanneeshozz) March 21, 2023



Himanshu Pareek

@Sports_Himanshu

Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake

Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/qswKYggwcK — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023



Ankit Narang

@smiling_buddhha

Gareebo ka siesmograph.

#earthquake

#DelhiNCR



Himanshu Pareek

@Sports_Himanshu

North Indian people to #earthquake in every 2nd week.

North Indian people to #earthquake in every 2nd week. pic.twitter.com/9N0Tr14MKS — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) March 21, 2023

Pakistan Tourism

@PakistanJannatt

·

38m

Massive earthquake in Lahore

#earthquake

I hope everyone is ok.Did you feel Earthquake……#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HoyyJyNa1m — Diptiman Yadav (@Diptiman_yadav9) March 21, 2023

Delhi Se Hoon BC

@delhichatter

·

53m

Delhites right now

#earthquake

Major D P Singh

@MajDPSingh

·

29m

Thank God.

Bach gayi

Hope this brings a smile on tense faces.

#earthquake

Thank God. Bach gayi Hope this brings a smile on tense faces. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/do0PDYF3RL — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) March 21, 2023

Bhupinder Soni

@Bhupinder_35

Whole Noida is out of their Homes

#Earthquake

Whole Noida is out of their Homes #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Ls7jLIWFlR — Bhupinder Soni (@Bhupinder_35) March 21, 2023

Prayag

@theprayagtiwari

Just feel this video #Earthquake



Ashutosh Srivastava

@sri_ashutosh08

Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake

Delhi people coming on Twitter to check if there was an #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/LCLTmegYIQ — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) March 21, 2023



Samip Rajguru

@samiprajguru

My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake

My Home lights dancing after more than a minute of this massive earthquake in delhi #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/8w7knxcJ2H — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) March 21, 2023



Anuj Mishra

@anujmishra003

·

1h

·

God to Delhi, NCR people

people near delhi coming to twitter to check if there is an #earthquake #भूकंप

.

.

.

.

.

दिल्ली एनसीआर

Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/NNVmOHPaLP — ruchika naarang (@ZaftigRuchi) March 21, 2023

