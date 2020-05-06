California: On Tuesday, Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he and his partner, singer Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher), are now parents to a new baby boy. Heeding to a follower’s request, he also shared a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy and looking at him affectionately. Also Read - Elon Musk's SpaceX-Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Selected by NASA to Land Humans on Moon by 2024
However, what took Twitterati by surprise was the strange name given to the newborn. Even before the baby’s birth, many had anticipated an unconventional name for the kid and Musk certainly didn’t disappoint, announcing his son’s name as “X Æ A-12.”
It wasn’t clear whether Musk was just joking around or was in fact, really going ahead with the name. But soon, funny memes around the strange name choice flooded Twitter, with some trying to pronounce it, and others trying to decode it:
Later, in a tweet, Grimes explained the meaning of the eccentric name, down to the last letter.
“X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” Grimes continued, before sharing that a part of her son’s name is a nod to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.
The ‘Genesis’ singer added, “A=Archangel, my favourite song,” before wrapping things up with the words “metal rat.”
The baby is the first for Grimes while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.
Canadian singer Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been dating Musk since 2018.
Congrats to the new parents!