California: On Tuesday, Tesla founder Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he and his partner, singer Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher), are now parents to a new baby boy. Heeding to a follower’s request, he also shared a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy and looking at him affectionately. Also Read - Elon Musk's SpaceX-Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Selected by NASA to Land Humans on Moon by 2024

However, what took Twitterati by surprise was the strange name given to the newborn. Even before the baby’s birth, many had anticipated an unconventional name for the kid and Musk certainly didn’t disappoint, announcing his son’s name as “X Æ A-12.”

It wasn’t clear whether Musk was just joking around or was in fact, really going ahead with the name. But soon, funny memes around the strange name choice flooded Twitter, with some trying to pronounce it, and others trying to decode it:

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes' child: my name's X Æ A-12 me: how do u pronounce that? Grimes' child: pic.twitter.com/cyPDDKh28V — yung lean fan account 🌱 (@groovytony__) May 5, 2020

Breaking News: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first baby! Reporter: So whats it’s name? Grimes:

pic.twitter.com/Fp4DjT4299 — it’s mikey, baby! (@Mikey_Sul) May 5, 2020

elon musk: My girlfriend Grimes, I got you this iTunes gift card to thank you for giving birth because I am rich. Also, what should we name our baby? grimes: thiŞ iŞ pērfē¢t pic.twitter.com/cjC4kcbrZz — sophie (@soophiehamilton) May 5, 2020

Elon Musk: how do we pronounce our sons name X Æ A-12 ? Grimes: pic.twitter.com/UbcQeHBtXP — abel⚡️ (@choloabel) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk at a party in the year 2040: pic.twitter.com/e68E7H6d79 — cv sise (@cv_sise) May 5, 2020

I decided your rebus. His name is Neal.

In Norwegian from Æ, only E is heard, L is the 12th letter of the English alphabet. And since the name is written as Neal, we find X, the letter N. — Дмитрий (@U7wfr0RNuRyolq7) May 5, 2020

Later, in a tweet, Grimes explained the meaning of the eccentric name, down to the last letter.

“X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence),” Grimes continued, before sharing that a part of her son’s name is a nod to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,’ she wrote.

The ‘Genesis’ singer added, “A=Archangel, my favourite song,” before wrapping things up with the words “metal rat.”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

The baby is the first for Grimes while Musk has five sons from his previous marriage to author Justine Wilson, including twins Xavier and Griffin, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

Canadian singer Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been dating Musk since 2018.

Congrats to the new parents!